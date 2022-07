PORTLAND, Maine — Nurses at Maine Medical Center will vote in August on whether they want to decertify their union. The Maine State Nurses Association was just installed at the hospital in May of 2021 following a vote of 1,001 to 750 in a mail ballot election counted by the National Labor Relations Board. That was approval to unionize with 57% support, according to National Nurses United.

