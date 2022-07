LOS ANGELES -- Whenever a 36-year-old grabs at his hamstring as he's running down the line, you fear the worst, but the Giants don't anticipate being without Evan Longoria for too long. Still, the damage was enough that Longoria officially went on the 10-day injured list on Sunday, robbing the lineup of one of its more valuable pieces through at least the trade deadline.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO