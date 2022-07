PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota’s strict abortion law brought about 100 people to the State Capital complex on Saturday to protest. Those who showed up spent the first half of the day sharing personal stories about how the “trigger law,” which went into effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, will effect them and their loved ones, and why it shouldn’t be in place.

PIERRE, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO