ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Zero to 100: Mason City puts up '100' signs to welcome RAGBRAI riders

By Abby Koch Globe Gazette
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have taken a drive around Mason City lately, you may have noticed "100" signs popping up around town. RAGBRAI Mason City has been encouraging residents to create signs prominently featuring the number 100, using their own materials. The large signs will welcome RAGBRAI riders into Mason City and serve...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Mason City Transit making changes for RAGBRAI

MASON CITY, Iowa – There will be several changes to Mason City Transit operations to accommodate the overnight RAGBRAI stop on Wednesday. The Transit Station will be relocated to the public parking lot east of Brick Furniture for Tuesday through Thursday. All routes will operate normally on Tuesday and Thursday but normal operations will be suspended for Wednesday.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

CGCCF awards over $130,000 in grants

MASON CITY, Iowa – 27 projects have received a total of $130,968.90 from the Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation (CGCCF). The awards were announced at the CGCCF’s 2022 celebration at the Ventura Community Center. “The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation is thrilled to support these grant recipients as...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mason City, IA
Government
City
Emmetsburg, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Mason City, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Mason City, IA
City
Sergeant Bluff, IA
Sioux City Journal

Four dead at Maquoketa Caves State Park

MAQUOKETA — Three people from Cedar Falls died Friday at Maquoketa Caves State Park. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified the dead as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides, according to a news release from the Iowa...
MAQUOKETA, IA
Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
MAQUOKETA, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
KIMT

Missing woman found safe in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are looking for a woman who went missing Thursday morning. The Clear Lake Police Department says Carolyn Anderson left her home in the 100 block of Prospect Drive on foot and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and purple pants. Anyone with information...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

Clear Lake woman killed in Hancock County crash

GARNER, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is dead after a collision in Hancock County. It happened around 3:20 pm Friday at the intersection of 190th Street and Highway 68 south of Garner. The Iowa State Patrol says Kaden Buckley, 16 of Ventura, was driving east and failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the northbound vehicle driven by Sharon Schneider, 79 of Clear Lake.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

2 people killed in crash in Clear Lake

(ABC 6 News) - Two people were killed, and another injured, in a crash in Clear Lake Friday night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Fir Ave. and 330th St. a vehicle lost control, going in and out of the ditch, before coming to a stop on its side.
CLEAR LAKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City High#Ragbrai#The Des Moines Register#Newman High School
KIMT

2 killed in crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were killed and a third person was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash. The Iowa State Patrol said a 2006 GMC Sierra was northbound on Fir Ave. near 330th St. when it lost control and rolled. The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allamakee, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allamakee; Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE FLOYD HOWARD MITCHELL WINNEBAGO WINNESHIEK WORTH
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Charles City Man Arrested After Strange Violence

A Charles City man was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday after allegedly crashing his car into his neighbor’s home intentionally because he believed they were flying stealth drones over his property, according to KIMT. 51 year old James Foster Jr. is accused of deliberately crashing his car into his neighbor’s home on July 12th before backing up and driving his car through an overhead door on an outbuilding. The car became stuck at that point, so Foster went home. When police showed up at Foster’s home he allegedly charged at them in an aggressive manner. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech but he refused to take a sobriety test or give a urine specimen. Foster has been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, first degree Burglary, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and OWI- 1st offense. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $43,000 cash only bond.
CHARLES CITY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dodge; Faribault; Fillmore; Freeborn; Goodhue; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DODGE FARIBAULT FILLMORE FREEBORN GOODHUE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA
DODGE COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy