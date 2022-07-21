ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year-old woman falls to death off I-64 in Louisville after police chase

By Thomas Birmingham, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
An 18-year-old fell to her death from Interstate 64 in Louisville following a police chase early Tuesday that originated in Indiana, officials said.

The woman was identified as Lilly Howard by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. An overline on the office's release said she fell.

Louisville Metro Police received word from the sheriff's office in Harrison County, Indiana that officers were chasing an allegedly stolen vehicle that would soon be crossing into Louisville, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

LMPD then received a report from Harrison County police that at the 2-mile marker of I-64 East, the driver got out of the car, fled on foot and leapt off the overpass. She sustained fatal injuries from the fall, they said, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howard was driving the vehicle, police said.

"At no time was LMPD involved in any police action," Ellis wrote in a statement to The Courier Journal.

LMPD's homicide unit and Harrison County police will investigate the death, Ellis said.

Reach reporter Thomas Birmingham @TBirmingham@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @cthomasbirm.

Tray B
2d ago

She didn't fall to her death, she jumped to her death fleeing from the police, quit making it sound like an accident. She led the police on a high speed chase from Indiana in a stolen car into Ky after stopping she jumped from the 64 to a park below but it was higher than she thought. No tears.

