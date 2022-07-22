Around Town: Brewer to present 'Battle of Bunker Hill' program; concerts set for Brevard Music Center

With July coming to a close in the next couple of weeks and August and the start of school looming, here are a few things happening around town in the coming days, leading off with a free program on the Battle of Bunker Hill in Brevard.

On Thursday, July 28 at 2:00 p.m., Jeff Brewer, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, will present the free program “The Battle of Bunker Hill: Prelude to Independence” at 2 p.m. July 28 at the Rogow Room of the Transylvania County Library.

Brewer, who is from Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, is a direct descendant of Colonel Jonathan Brewer (1725-1784), who led a Massachusetts regiment of 165 soldiers at Bunker Hill and was wounded in the battle. Colonel Brewer's brother-in-law, William Buckminster, served as his Lieutenant Colonel. His "waiter," or valet, was his 9-year-old son, Francis Brewer, who is Brewer's four-time great-grandfather.

Brewer is a resident of Brevard who spent 30 years in the sports media industry as a publicist, news editor/manager, writer and radio broadcaster. During his final seven years of work, he taught sports and business administration courses at colleges in Ohio and North Carolina. His mother, Jean Christian Brewer, is a genealogist whose work stimulated her son’s interest in his own heritage and that of our country.

In September 2021, Brewer and his family traveled to Charlestown, Massachusetts to experience that scene of personal and national significance.

This program is offered by the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas as part of its history series of guest speakers and will also be livestreamed on Facebook beginning at 2:10 p.m. July 28. The recorded program will also be available later on www.theveteransmuseum.org, the museum’s website.

UKI Dog Agility Trial set at FENCE

The Blue Ridge Agility Club of Western North Carolina will host a UKI Dog Agility trial from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29-31 at FENCE (Foothills Nature Equestrian Center) in Tryon, according to a news release.

Spectators are welcome and are requested to bring their own chairs. Admission is free. Spectators are asked to leave their dogs at home.

Purebred and mixed-breed dogs will compete at various levels of difficulty, running against each other and the clock. UKI trials include Jumping, Gamblers, Snooker, Speedstakes, Nursery and the Master Series. Dogs compete according to their experience level, as the rules and courses become more difficult at the higher levels.

For more information go to blueridgeagility.com.

Summer Tracks Series continues in Tryon

Summer Tracks, a series of live concerts in Tryon, continues next week with Seth Walker and his trio on Friday, July 29 in Rogers Park, according to a press release. Walker and his band are back in the U.S. after spending three weeks in Europe. Tryon will be the band's first stop on the American leg of his summer 2022 tour.

“If you subscribe to the Big Tent theory of Americana, then Seth Walker — with his blend of blues, gospel, pop, R&B, rock, and a dash of country — just might be your poster boy," Country Standard Time's article said.

Walker has released 10 albums in his career and has broken into the Top 20 of the Americana Radio Charts. He's reached No. 2 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart and received praise from NPR, American Songwriter, No Depression, and Relix, among others. His newest studio album, I Hope I Know, was produced by Jano Rix of The Wood Brothers. In addition to his recording and songwriting pursuits, he has shared the stage with The Mavericks, The Wood Brothers, Raul Malo, Paul Thorn, and Ruthie Foster, among others, the release said.

New View Realty of Tryon is the presenting sponsor for this 23rd season of Summer Tracks and the sponsor for this week’s concert as well. All shows begin at 7 p.m. In case of rain, the concerts will move across the street inside the spacious Tryon Fire Department. Katie D’s N.Y. Bagels & Deli will be selling a variety of slider sandwiches, hot dogs, wraps, chips and desserts. Water and soft drinks will be for sale. Alcohol consumption is allowed in the park but is not for sale.

Summer Tracks concerts are supported by donations at the gate, along with sponsorships by local businesses and individuals. A full schedule including performers bios and photos can be found at www.summertracks.com.

Brevard Music Center releases schedule of concerts

Brevard Music Center announced its symphonic performances for this week in a press release. The concerts include Brahms’ First Symphony on Thursday, July 21 and Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos on Friday, July 22. Both performances take place at 7:30 p.m. in Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium on the campus at Brevard Music Center with pre-concert lectures for ticket holders beginning at 6:30 p.m. directly behind Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium in Thomas Hall.

Visit brevardmusic.org/tickets for complete program information and to buy tickets. Face coverings are required at all venues except Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium

Below is the list of upcoming performances:

Brahms Symphony No. 1: Wednesday, July 21 - 7:30 p.m. at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium

Classical Guitar Studio Recital: Friday, July 22 - 11 a.m. at Parker Concert Hall

Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos: Friday, July 22 - 7:30 p.m. at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium

New Music Recital: Saturday, July 23 - 1 p.m. at Parker Concert Hall

Brevard Symphonic Winds: Saturday, July 23 - 4:30 p.m. at Straus Auditorium

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert: Saturday, July 23 - 8:30 p.m. at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium

BMC@TCL - Free Event: Monday, July 25 - 1 p.m. at Transylvania County Library

Dvořák Piano Quintet: Monday, July 25 - 7:30 p.m. at Parker Concert Hall

Voice and the Violin: Joshua Bell and Larisa Martínez, Tuesday, July 26 - 7 p.m. at Parker Concert Hall

Student Piano Recital - Free Event: Wednesday, July 27 - 1 p.m. at Parker Concert Hall

Joshua Bell Plays Tchaikovsky: Wednesday, July 27 - 7:30 p.m. at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium