ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard, NC

Around Town: Brewer to present 'Battle of Bunker Hill' program; concerts set for Brevard Music Center

By Dean Hensley, Hendersonville Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzKd7_0goJtQIz00

With July coming to a close in the next couple of weeks and August and the start of school looming, here are a few things happening around town in the coming days, leading off with a free program on the Battle of Bunker Hill in Brevard.

On Thursday, July 28 at 2:00 p.m., Jeff Brewer, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, will present the free program “The Battle of Bunker Hill: Prelude to Independence” at 2 p.m. July 28 at the Rogow Room of the Transylvania County Library.

Brewer, who is from Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, is a direct descendant of Colonel Jonathan Brewer (1725-1784), who led a Massachusetts regiment of 165 soldiers at Bunker Hill and was wounded in the battle. Colonel Brewer's brother-in-law, William Buckminster, served as his Lieutenant Colonel. His "waiter," or valet, was his 9-year-old son, Francis Brewer, who is Brewer's four-time great-grandfather.

Brewer is a resident of Brevard who spent 30 years in the sports media industry as a publicist, news editor/manager, writer and radio broadcaster. During his final seven years of work, he taught sports and business administration courses at colleges in Ohio and North Carolina. His mother, Jean Christian Brewer, is a genealogist whose work stimulated her son’s interest in his own heritage and that of our country.

In September 2021, Brewer and his family traveled to Charlestown, Massachusetts to experience that scene of personal and national significance.

This program is offered by the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas as part of its history series of guest speakers and will also be livestreamed on Facebook beginning at 2:10 p.m. July 28. The recorded program will also be available later on www.theveteransmuseum.org, the museum’s website.

UKI Dog Agility Trial set at FENCE

The Blue Ridge Agility Club of Western North Carolina will host a UKI Dog Agility trial from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29-31 at FENCE (Foothills Nature Equestrian Center) in Tryon, according to a news release.

Spectators are welcome and are requested to bring their own chairs. Admission is free. Spectators are asked to leave their dogs at home.

Purebred and mixed-breed dogs will compete at various levels of difficulty, running against each other and the clock. UKI trials include Jumping, Gamblers, Snooker, Speedstakes, Nursery and the Master Series. Dogs compete according to their experience level, as the rules and courses become more difficult at the higher levels.

For more information go to blueridgeagility.com.

Summer Tracks Series continues in Tryon

Summer Tracks, a series of live concerts in Tryon, continues next week with Seth Walker and his trio on Friday, July 29 in Rogers Park, according to a press release. Walker and his band are back in the U.S. after spending three weeks in Europe. Tryon will be the band's first stop on the American leg of his summer 2022 tour.

“If you subscribe to the Big Tent theory of Americana, then Seth Walker — with his blend of blues, gospel, pop, R&B, rock, and a dash of country — just might be your poster boy," Country Standard Time's article said.

Walker has released 10 albums in his career and has broken into the Top 20 of the Americana Radio Charts. He's reached No. 2 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart and received praise from NPR, American Songwriter, No Depression, and Relix, among others. His newest studio album, I Hope I Know, was produced by Jano Rix of The Wood Brothers. In addition to his recording and songwriting pursuits, he has shared the stage with The Mavericks, The Wood Brothers, Raul Malo, Paul Thorn, and Ruthie Foster, among others, the release said.

New View Realty of Tryon is the presenting sponsor for this 23rd season of Summer Tracks and the sponsor for this week’s concert as well. All shows begin at 7 p.m. In case of rain, the concerts will move across the street inside the spacious Tryon Fire Department. Katie D’s N.Y. Bagels & Deli will be selling a variety of slider sandwiches, hot dogs, wraps, chips and desserts. Water and soft drinks will be for sale. Alcohol consumption is allowed in the park but is not for sale.

Summer Tracks concerts are supported by donations at the gate, along with sponsorships by local businesses and individuals. A full schedule including performers bios and photos can be found at www.summertracks.com.

Brevard Music Center releases schedule of concerts

Brevard Music Center announced its symphonic performances for this week in a press release. The concerts include Brahms’ First Symphony on Thursday, July 21 and Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos on Friday, July 22. Both performances take place at 7:30 p.m. in Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium on the campus at Brevard Music Center with pre-concert lectures for ticket holders beginning at 6:30 p.m. directly behind Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium in Thomas Hall.

Visit brevardmusic.org/tickets for complete program information and to buy tickets. Face coverings are required at all venues except Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium

Below is the list of upcoming performances:

Brahms Symphony No. 1: Wednesday, July 21 - 7:30 p.m. at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium

Classical Guitar Studio Recital: Friday, July 22 - 11 a.m. at Parker Concert Hall

Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos: Friday, July 22 - 7:30 p.m. at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium

New Music Recital: Saturday, July 23 - 1 p.m. at Parker Concert Hall

Brevard Symphonic Winds: Saturday, July 23 - 4:30 p.m. at Straus Auditorium

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert: Saturday, July 23 - 8:30 p.m. at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium

BMC@TCL - Free Event: Monday, July 25 - 1 p.m. at Transylvania County Library

Dvořák Piano Quintet: Monday, July 25 - 7:30 p.m. at Parker Concert Hall

Voice and the Violin: Joshua Bell and Larisa Martínez, Tuesday, July 26 - 7 p.m. at Parker Concert Hall

Student Piano Recital - Free Event: Wednesday, July 27 - 1 p.m. at Parker Concert Hall

Joshua Bell Plays Tchaikovsky: Wednesday, July 27 - 7:30 p.m. at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tribpapers.com

Superb Pianist Tavernier Performing Two Local Concerts

Hendersonville – People get two chances to hear and see local pianist prodigy Christopher Tavernier—in a free jazz concert in Henderson County and then in classical music at an Asheville Chamber benefit. Tavernier is a rising junior at Florida State. The Hendersonville High School alumnus turned 22 on...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Real-life 'Rainbow Bridge' hidden in enchanted mountain wonderland in NC

Lake Lure, N.C. — The 'Rainbow Bridge' is a familiar poem given to many misty-eyed pet owners on the day they say goodbye to their beloved, furry family member. The poem promises grieving pet owners that their lost pet has gone to the Rainbow Bridge, where the pet will run and play in grassy meadows and hills, restored to health and youth. It's here at the Rainbow Bridge where beloved pets will wait for us until we find them again.
LIFESTYLE
Mountain Xpress

Asheville Archives: Local residents adjust to wartime daylight savings, 1941-45

“Clocks all over Asheville, Western North Carolina, and the state will be turned up an hour at midnight tonight, or tomorrow morning, as this state goes on daylight saving time for the remainder of the summer, as a national defense measure,” The Asheville Citizen reported in its July 27, 1941, edition. “It is a simple matter of moving the clock up an hour.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brevard, NC
County
Transylvania County, NC
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Tryon, NC
State
Massachusetts State
Brevard, NC
Government
Brevard, NC
Entertainment
State
Ohio State
Transylvania County, NC
Government
bpr.org

Bees, trees and leaves: Cullowhee Native Plant Conference holds plant sale for the first time

This is the 39th year of the Native Plant Conference at Western Carolina University. This Saturday there is one big difference at the annual event. The Cullowhee Native Plant Conference is the largest and oldest native plant conference in the Southeast. That’s according to Adam Bigelow, one of the organizers. He runs Bigelow Botanical Excursions in Jackson County.
CULLOWHEE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Win This Beautiful Quilt!

The quilt was made by Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild as our 2022 Opportunity Quilt. The pattern is “Common Bride” by Laundry Basket Quilts. The techniques used to make this quilt include traditional piecing as well as Raw Edge Applique. The fabrics used are Morris Reproduction Reprints by Moda and various subdued backgrounds.
BURNSVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Why a Greenville church was painted pink in protest

GREENVILLE — The transformation happened almost overnight, a former church in a historically Black community painted all pink by a prominent Greenville real estate developer. It drew a crowd, in person and through viral posts on social media. Throughout the day on July 22 — four days after two-term...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

‘Tragic accident:’ North Carolina firefighter dies

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina fire department is mourning the sudden passing of one of their own. According to Clarks Chapel Fire-Rescue, 25-year-old Joseph Orr, died on Saturday in a “tragic accident while enjoying the great outdoors.”. According to Chief Trae Perry, Orr was new...
MACON COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raul Malo
Person
Joshua Bell
Kingsport Times-News

Scrapbook Showcase: Exploring Lake Lure

Today's Scrapbook Showcase features the beauty of North Carolina's Lake Lure. The photos were taken by Margaret Byerley Leaman during a lake tour and visit on June 15. The flowers featured in the photos are located at the Lake Lure "Flowering Bridge." Home to more than 2,000 species of plants, the gardens around the historic bridge are tended by local volunteers. The unique gardens are free and open to the public year-round.
LAKE LURE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Asheville’s fentanyl crisis

North Carolina made the top of the list on fentanyl deaths last year. According to a February report, the 10 states with the highest fentanyl deaths last year included North Carolina. Where is fentanyl coming from? Through our southern border. How much is coming into our nation? It was fact...
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

The 25 Best Neighborhoods To Buy A House In North Carolina

While there may be a slight improvement it’s still a crazy market to try to buy a home in. The prices seem to stay crazy high, with no end to this housing bubble in sight. I would love to buy my first house, but like many, I simply can’t in this market. And if you are paying these prices you want to make sure you’re buying in the right area. Luckily, Niche.com decided to do the homework to determine the best places to buy a house in North Carolina. They recently released a list of the best places to live in the state, factoring in both cities, suburbs, towns and city neighborhoods.
CHARLOTTE, NC
railfan.com

Non-Profits Team Up to Turn Legendary Saluda Grade into Rail Trail

SALUDA, N.C. — A trio of non-profit organizations has made an offer for Norfolk Southern’s route over the Saluda Grade in North Carolina — one of the steepest and most dangerous pieces of main line railroad in North America — with the hope of turning it into a rail trail, the Greenville Journal reports.
SALUDA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Industry#Concert Hall#Brevard Music Center#The Battle Of Bunker Hill
luxury-houses.net

Discretely Sited with Coveted Mountain Views, This Grand Manor in Fairview Asks for $7,950,000

The Manor in Fairview is a modern sanctuary for those seeking the luxury, private mountain lifestyle, now available for sale. This home located at 5 Wild Wind Trl, Fairview, North Carolina; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,040 square feet of living spaces. Call Marilyn Wright – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 828.279.3980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Manor in Fairview.
FAIRVIEW, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Camping in Asheville NC: The 15 Best Campgrounds to Visit

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Asheville is beloved for its progressive vibe, anchored in a love of culture and arts, an array of lip-smacking restaurants, and surrounded by some of the most beautiful nature in the country. Camping...
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Chestnut Mountain Golf Course Welcoming New Members

Mills River – A perfectly beautiful golf course tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains around Mills River, situated between Asheville and Hendersonville, near the Asheville airport and on the Buncombe/Hendersonville county line, is the Chestnut Mountain Golf Club. New management has taken over what was once the High Vista Golf Club, which stopped playing last December. Now a new chapter is beginning on the same picturesque property. Real estate development had been discussed as an option for the property, but with new investors willing to take a gamble on a beautiful spot, the decision has been made. This golf course will become a semi-private club with two categories of membership: golf members and recreational members.
MILLS RIVER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Mountain Xpress

South Asheville development seeks city tax rebates

Asheville City Council is on track to beat a record this year. At their meeting of Tuesday, July 26, members will vote on whether to approve their third land use incentive grant of 2022. If they pass the measure, 2022 will have seen the most LUIG action since the affordable housing program was established.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Walk Hendo: Pedestrian Plan Emerging﻿

Hendersonville – The City of Hendersonville seeks public input to guide its policies to make downtown even more accessible and attractive to pedestrians and for cyclists and others to better travel within the entire city. Bear figurines, chalk art, flowers, and benches beneath shady trees are among the features...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Times-News

Times-News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy