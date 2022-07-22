ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Overcrowded, outdated Anderson County jail moves closer to replacement with new nonprofit

By A.J. Jackson, Anderson Independent Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KboII_0goJtNu200

Anderson County's detention center was considered state-of-the-art in 1954, but today the facility burdened by overcrowding and deteriorating conditions.

The county is now establishing a new nonprofit, the Anderson County Detention Facilities Corporation, as a first step toward a new permanent jail.

This four-person board will begin the process of securing funds and vetting a design and construction firm for the creation of a new detention center to save and generate revenue for the county while creating more room for inmates.

"We need to make sure we do the right project," Brett Sanders, newly appointed president of Anderson County Detention Facilities Corporation. "To build, to suit what Anderson County needs, not someone on the outside coming in and building what we don't need."

The new nonprofit is forming in response to South Carolina Department of Corrections' standards for jails.

During SCDC's annual inspections, it deemed Anderson's detention center in need of repairs and upgrading, David Baker said, director of Anderson County Detention Center, and Sanders has called the facility "deplorable."

Budget:As Anderson County passes budget, bonds could later pay for new jail, chairman says

After solidifying funding, the group will meet with engineers and companies who specialize in building jails, along with construction businesses, to then determine the timeline for a new detention facility.

The proposed new jail would be built on the same grounds as the current building.

New design intended for safety and to save money

At the end of June 2022, the Anderson County Detention Center was overpopulated by nearly 130 people, and within three weeks, that number increased to 200 bodies over capacity.

The detention center has converted office space and dining areas into makeshift jail cells.

Some units that are only intended to house four inmates are holding up to 12.

And maintenance issues in a packed jail make it difficult to accomplish due to the close proximity of inmates and the space available to maneuver people — a feature the new jail is likely to alleviate.

"One of the designs we're looking at is a pod system," David Baker, captain and jail director at the Anderson Detention Center.

Unlike the current building, the new jail will be conceptualized to suit Anderson for years to come. Baker said they need to plan for what they currently need and for future growth.

A pod system would house sub-sections of prisoners in two levels of cells with a centralized, open living area with tables and metal seats.

The current Anderson Detention Center contains three smaller pod housing sections, and the hope would be to make pods a standard model of lodgment for inmates.

Baker will look at past detention center totals in population to determine how many beds will be deemed suitable for the new jail.

"We want the new design to eliminate inmates moving from one side of the building to another," Baker said. "To do maintenance and repairs and have plenty of room to work.

"It also makes it [the jail] cheaper to repair," he said.

There are also hopes for added amenities that could make the monthly cost of power, water and gas much cheaper, as Baker hopes for a new dayroom area, a recreation yard and more natural sunlight to shine into the building.

In addition, strategic placement of meeting rooms to pod cells would be a part of the design to prevent attorneys, counselors and inmates from needing to meet with clients in a different section of the new jail.

These new facility enhancements would help not only help Anderson but law enforcement in nearby jurisdictions.

"Again, it comes back to inmate movement," Baker said. "What's going to be the easiest, safest, and most cost-effective for longevity."

Transporting juveniles, no tax hike, potential costs

Preliminary estimated costs for a new jail are expected to total around $55 million, Amy Vitner, managing director at First Tryon Advisors, said.

First Tyron Advisors — a North Carolina-based company — will assist Anderson's Detention Corporation in search for the lowest total debt serviced per year through bank-based or public market funds.

If the jail were built and financed today, the interest rate would come at around 4%, Vitner said. By the time procurement for the new building starts, rates could be near 4.45%, costing the county thousands of additional dollars.

"Anderson County has a top-notch credit rating, so we will be able to secure financing or funding at a lot lower interest rate," Sanders, president of the detention facilities corporation, said.

An annual debt service of $4.2 million over a 25-year timetable is the overall anticipated preliminary cost.

Taxes for the citizens of Anderson County are not expected to increase when the proposed jail is built, spokesperson Burns said.

By creating a new jail and using the old buildings, the County would save nearly $15,000 per month — the same amount it costs to transport juvenile inmates back and forth to Columbia.

The current detention center spacing deficit calls for juvenile court proceedings to be accompanied by two deputies, which usually takes them five hours away from servicing Anderson County, at minimum.

By building a new jail, it would reduce the amount of time officers would spend on the road, transporting juveniles and also benefit neighboring communities who could be jailed in Anderson — another way to generate dollars with a new facility.

Previous coverage:When will Anderson have a new jail? Director plans within five years as overcrowding peaks

Only 10% of the detention center's population have already been sentenced, the rest of the inmates are still awaiting trial, according to Baker.

If no jail is built, the South Carolina Department of Corrections could build a jail on their own, and require Anderson County foot the bill.

There would be no control over what would be inside or what it would look like.

"We want something aesthetically pleasing, as well," Baker said. "We want to take into consideration to our neighbors, we want to keep that in mind with the design."

Please subscribe to the Independent Mail at independentmail.com/subscribe

A.J. Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Independent Mail. Contact him by email at ajackson@gannett.com with story ideas and leads, also follow him on Twitter @AJhappened

Comments / 2

ONE MANS OPINION
3d ago

Privately owned correction facilities are built and designed to create money for its shareholders. Being that criminals are tried,convicted and sentenced to jail or prison by government official. Then the people become the property of government. The Government has a obligation to provide for the health,safety and welfare of these people. They should only be housed in government operated facilities. Not in contracted private prisons.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Government
County
Anderson County, SC
WYFF4.com

1 dead in Upstate house fire, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — One person is dead following a house fire in Spartanburg. That's according to the Spartanburg County coroner's office. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said he, along with the Drayton Fire Department and the Spartanburg County sheriff's office, were called to Cannons Campground Road on Sunday morning. Clevenger said...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Spartanburg Co. fire

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Sunday morning in a residential fire in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said around 4:10 a.m. investigators responded to the 2200 block of Cannons Campground Road in reference to a fire. The coroner said a resident was pronounced...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Multiple departments respond to Anderson Co. fire

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in a wooded area in Anderson County Saturday. According to the Clemson University Fire Department, the fire was near Central Road. Firefighters from Walker McElmoyle Fire Department and Pendleton Fire Department and the South Carolina Forestry Commission...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Overcrowding#Prison#Scdc
WSPA 7News

Storage building stolen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said an entire building was stolen from an Anderson County property. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said someone took a 12 foot by 20 foot storage building along with all of its contents between July 3 and July 18. The building was...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WYFF4.com

Death investigation underway in Pickens County, deputies say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A death investigation is underway in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Allgood Bridge Road shortly after 12:30 Saturday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, the Sheriff's Office said a man came out of the home and approached deputies. Deputies said the man was placed into investigative detention.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting kills 1 in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting Sunday morning left one person dead in Gaffney. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2700 block of Union Highway around 9 a.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Lawsuit filed over annexation tactics in north Spartanburg County

LANDRUM — A fight over using strip annexation to gain access to property planned for residential development in northwest Spartanburg County will be litigated by the state's Seventh Judicial Court. The city of Landrum, Graphite Metallizing Corporation and 19200 Asheville Highway, LLC, filed a complaint July 15 alleging the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Body found overnight at Worth Street, Palmetto Avenue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County are investigating after a body was found overnight near Worth Street and Palmetto Avenue, according to Greenville County dispatch. Dispatch says that deputies were called to the scene at around 1:05 a.m. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County deputy transported to hospital following crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch confirmed that a deputy was transported to the hospital on Sunday night following a crash along Augusta Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 6:29 p.m. along Augusta Road near SC 8. According to troopers, the other driver...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Greenville Co. deputy involved in crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deputy was involved in a crash Sunday evening in Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:29 p.m. on Augusta Road near SC 8. Troopers said the Greenville County sheriff’s deputy was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Anderson Independent-Mail

The Anderson Independent-Mail

1K+
Followers
220
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Anderson, SC area from the Independent Mail

 http://independentmail.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy