Restaurant Report Card: Randolph County's sanitation scores for June

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
 3 days ago
Randolph County restaurant sanitation scores are now available. The following list contains the names and scores for all Randolph County restaurants inspected for the month of June.

Restaurant grades are on a 100-point scale. The restaurant starts with a 100 score and loses points for violations.

In Randolph County the grading scale is as follows: 90% shall receive a grade A; 80% and less than 90% shall receive a grade B; 70% and less than 80 percent receives a grade C. Permits shall be immediately revoked for establishments that receive a score of less than 70%.

Asheboro

42 Diner, 191 Highway 42 N, 97

Billy D's, 4401 Zoo Parkway, 96.5

China Buffet, 1220 Dixie Drive, 83

China House 4, 1200A N Fayetteville St., 96

Cj's Old Town Restaurant, 239 White Oak St, 92.5

Coach's Cheeseburgers, 421 Highway 49, 95

Dairy Queen 707 E Dixie Drive, 97

Dodge City Steakhouse, 1505 East Dixie Drive, 90.5

Farm to Table Cafe, 4401 Zoo Parkway, 94.5

Golden Waffle, 602 East Dixie Drive, 97.5

Henry James Barbecue, 2004 Fayetteville St., 98

Jed's Barbecue, 1213 N Fayetteville St., 97.5

P and J Diner, 2125 Fayetteville St. 96

Paw Paw Place, 2004 N Fayetteville St., 97.5

Randolph Hospice House Kitchen, 446 Vision Dr., 99.5

San Felipe Mexican Restaurant, 1222 E Dixie Drive, 96

Sapporo Express, 1220 E Dixie Drive, 97.5

Sarkus Express, 405 East Dixie Drive, 98.5

Zekos, 1328 N Fayetteville St., 96

Archdale

Archdale Bbq, 2601 Surrett Drive, 99

The Dugout, 11246 N Main St., 95.5

Fairfield Inn Kitchen, 10141 N Main St. 98.5

Sheets, 10206 S. Main St., 98.5

Subway, 10102 S. Main St., 98.5

Taco Bell, 10102 A. Main St., 98

Liberty

Capris Pizza, 235 Swannanoa Avenue, 84.5

China House, 252 Seannanoa Avenue, 99

Maria's Famous Subs and Pizza, 537 Greensboro St., 96

Ramseur

The Biscuit Company, 151 Jordan Road Highway 64, 96

Randleman

Kirin Asian Cuisine, 109 W. Naomi St., 97

Sarkus Express, 220 N. Main St., 97

Taco Bell, 977 High Point St., 97

Seagrove

Hardees, 434 Little River Road, 93.5

Quik Chek, 408 Broad St., 98.5

Trinity

Mama's Kitchen, 7074 Highway 62, 94.5

Sheetz, 5905 Finch Farm Road, 99

#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sanitation#Mexican Food
