Wyoming State

Haynes joins Rammell for governor campaign, would be senior advisor

 3 days ago
CHEYENNE – Republican gubernatorial candidate Rex Rammell held a news conference here Thursday to announce that Dr. Taylor Haynes has publicly endorsed his candidacy and accepted his invitation to serve as his senior advisor if he is elected governor.

"If we have the honor of working together in the governor's office, Wyoming will have a veterinarian and a physician working to solve Wyoming's most difficult issues," Rammell said in prepared remarks shared with the WTE by email. "We are both educated men in the sciences with ranching and sporting backgrounds. We would bring to the office of governor expertise on many fronts, including health care, education, agriculture and multiple land use, to name a few."

