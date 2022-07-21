ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jade Goody's son Bobby Brazier joining EastEnders

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Brazier, a model and son of late reality-TV star Jade Goody, is joining BBC One's EastEnders as Freddie Slater, the son of Little Mo. He is filming scenes to be broadcast on the soap opera in the autumn. "Stepping into the acting...

www.bbc.co.uk

