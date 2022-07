ORANGE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering an increased reward for help in solving the 2002 murder of 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley. The reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for Finley’s death has been increased to up to $6,000. The information has to be received before the next featured cold case is announced, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.

ORANGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO