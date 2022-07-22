COVID-19 cases are on the rise in South Carolina. Here's what you need to know.

COVID-19 cases are surging in South Carolina as a highly infectious new variant, BA.5, tightens its grip on communities statewide.

Cases spiked by over 15% between June and July and continue to rise: the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recorded 13,772 new cases between July 9 and July 16, a 4% increase compared to the week before. Pickens, Dorchester, Newberry, Kershaw and Greenville are the counties reporting the highest case rates.

We asked DHEC about this trend, how South Carolinians can stay up-to-date on the status of the pandemic and what steps we can take to avoid getting sick.

How often does DHEC update its COVID-19 dashboard?

Since March 2022, DHEC has been updating its COVID-19 dashboard on a weekly basis. Check for new data every Tuesday, when the dashboard is refreshed with numbers from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

Should we expect more frequent updates, given the rise in cases?

DHEC does not plan on increasing the frequency of its reporting.

“A few additional days’ worth of data doesn’t change the public health actions residents should be taking: wearing masks in accordance with the CDC's COVID-19 Community Levels map, getting fully vaccinated and boostered as recommended, and staying home when sick,” said a spokesperson for the department.

How is DHEC collecting information on cases? What about testing at home?

Because the increased availability of nonreportable at-home COVID-19 tests has made data on the total number of cases less reliable, DHEC focuses its data collection efforts on severe cases that result in hospitalizations and deaths.

“These numbers provide a more accurate depiction of how COVID-19 is impacting communities,” said a department spokesperson.

Will South Carolina open more testing sites?

No. Since April 2022, DHEC has operated PCR testing sites only in counties where it is the sole provider of those tests. However, there are numerous testing sites available statewide.

What is the most accurate, up-to-date picture of COVID-19 data for South Carolina?

As cases rise nationwide, DHEC’s weekly updates to its COVID-19 dashboard provide the most up-to-date look at the pandemic in South Carolina.

What can I do to avoid getting sick?

“If South Carolinians and the rest of the nation monitor COVID community levels and when indicated limit their exposure to people outside of their homes and normal circles, mask up when recommended, and stay up to date on their vaccination and boosters, that will go a long way in preventing COVID-19 spread,” said a DHEC spokesperson. “But if we see vacationing and public gatherings without masking as community levels increase, and less preventative measures are being taken, we can expect cases to continue to increase.”