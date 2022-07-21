The Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are crossing over for another adventure

Go go Power Rangers - heroes in a half-shell!

OK, maybe our attempt at a combined catchphrase needs some work, but what's already pitch perfect is the combination of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, who are coming back together for a second crossover limited series published through BOOM! Studios.

Also returning in the sequel are long-running Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrot and artist Dan Mora, recently of DC's World's Finest title. The new limited series, titled simply Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II, is published in partnership with IDW Publishing, home of the current TMNT comic book license.

Though BOOM! Is quick to recount the many thrills of the original MMPR/TMNT crossover - including Ninja Rangers, the Turtlezord, and Green Ranger Shredder - a statement from Boom! senior editor Dafna Pleban teases only "familiar faces and unexpected villains in an adventure full of new shocking twists and turns!" for the sequel.

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

As for what the MMPR and TMNT may be up against, BOOM! calls the sequel's villain "a rising danger that threatens to bring both teams to the brink!".

In recent years, both the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers have had their share of intercompany crossovers, including a crossover between the TMNT and Batman, and one between the MMPR and the entire Justice League.

Still, there's something particularly fitting about the two beloved '90s toy and TV darlings, both teen teams focused on martial arts who square off with a host of colorful, thematic villains.

Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #1 goes on sale in December.

Should the original MMPR/TMNT crossover join the ranks of the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stories ever?

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.