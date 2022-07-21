ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Wish Upon A Butterfly

By Emma Lawson @ELawsonAtTheBat
Battalion Texas AM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleButterflies are a symbol of change in many cultures, and at “Wish Upon a Butterfly,” attendees can release their own monarch butterfly to make a wish or find closure. Located at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, Wish Upon a Butterfly is a yearly event where guests can release monarch...

www.thebatt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Rescue dog goes from homeless to hero

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - Almost a year ago, Mary Cormier was headed home from College Station and got a call about a dog with a broken leg on the side of the road. The dog, Ranger, was hit by a car while roaming around like he was used to. Cormier said Ranger had been homeless for seven years and was in desperate need of a better life.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Is The Site Of Building Pre-Fabricated “Micro Homes” For An Austin Based Company

Thanks to the Brazos Valley economic development corporation for sharing how a College Station company contributed to bring two Austin based companies together to start manufacturing pre-fabricated micro-homes in College Station. nVolve Technologies was hired by Casata Corporation to build 1,000 units to be delivered to Casata rental communities around...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Pets & Animals
College Station, TX
Lifestyle
kwhi.com

BRENHAM FIREMAN’S FIESTA JUST THREE WEEKS AWAY

The Brenham Fire Department is getting ready to host their 53rd Annual Fireman’s Fiesta, which is just three weeks away. The Fireman’s Fiesta kicks off on Friday, August 12, with a Cornhole Tournament at the Fireman’s Training Center. Registration begins at 6pm, and the bags fly beginning at 7pm.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

SACHTLEBEN TO PARTICIPATE IN EXTREME MUSTANG MAKEOVER

A Washington County man is getting ready to participate in his second Extreme Makeover Mustang competition. Troy Sachtleben, who is a 1994 graduate of Brenham High School and currently lives in Burton, will be taking part in the competition September 8-10 in Fort Worth. Trainers have approximately 100 days to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butterflies#Pesticides#Wish Upon
KBTX.com

College Station TikTok-er taking on social media full-time

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station resident is making it big on social media, with over 50 million likes on TikTok. “Whenever I started doing them, I was just doing videos for fun. Never could have ever imagined that it would turn out to what it is today,” 26-year-old Meg Reily said.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Authorities working to contain wildfire near Lake Sommerville

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency response crews are responding to a wildfire at Yegua Creek Park near Lake Somerville. According to Texas A&M Forest Service the fire is 35 acres and is currently zero percent contained. We will update this article when more information becomes available.
SOMERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

SANDY BRANCH FIRE AT YEGUA CREEK PARK BURNS 35 ACRES

Numerous local and state firefighting crews battled a wildfire Saturday afternoon at Yegua Creek Park, south of Lake Somerville. The Sandy Branch Fire burned approximately 35 acres and was 35 percent contained as of Saturday night. The fire was fully contained as of Sunday. Responding to the fire were the...
SOMERVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Pets
KTRE

Drug overdoses increasing in Madison County

The City of White Oak is asking for residents to cut back on their water usage. They have activated their five-stage water conservation plan, and officials want residents to voluntarily conserve now before citations and fines come into play. |. Though many people have them, tattoos can still pose a...
WHITE OAK, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police investigating threats made towards Sanderson Farms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating threats that have been made toward Sanderson Farms, according to a tweet from BPD. KBTX confirmed the threats involve workplace violence by a person who identifies themselves as a former employee. Police said threats had been circulating on social media Thursday afternoon.
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPLENDORA POLICE RAID HOME

Through an ongoing investigation conducted by the Splendora Criminal Interdiction Unit. CIU was able to obtain a search warrant on a residence located at 27151 South Oak Creek Drive in the Splendora area. The residence was suspected of distributing illegal narcotics. In executing the search warrant officers were able to recover a Stolen Vehicle out of Harris County, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, other illegal narcotics, and firearms. Arrested was Devin Thomas Norman Giles, 29, of 177 County Road 3791, Cleveland. He is charged with two counts of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $23,000 bond. Also arrested was Tamatha Renee McCollum, 33, of 27151 S. Oak Creek, Splendora. She is charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Giles has been handled several times in Montgomery County before on felony charges. In May 2010 he was given deferred probation after being caught with a large amount of marijuana. That probation was later revoked and he was sentenced to 6-months in State Jail. In April 2021 he was arrested by Splendora Police on I-69 and was in possession of meth. For that, he was given 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Hamilton. Then in September of 2021, he was again arrested with methamphetamine. In that case, Judge Hamilton reduced the charge from third-degree felony possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 charge to possession of a controlled substance State Jail Felony and sentenced him to 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail. McCollum also has had several felony convictions in Montgomery County. In March of 2017, she has arrested for possession of meth a third-degree felony. In that case, it to was dropped into a State Jail for Felony and she was given 30-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Maginnis in January of 2018. Then almost a month later, in April 2017 she was again arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. That case was heard at the same time the prior case was and it was dismissed. Then in November of 2017, she was again arrested for possession of meth. In November 2017, while out on bond for her two prior cases she was again arrested for possession of meth. In that case on the same day Judge Maginnis gave her 30-days, Judge Michalk gave her 30-days to run concurrently with her other case.
SPLENDORA, TX
fox44news.com

Deputies seek woman who fled with child

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help with information on a wanted woman. 31-year-old Chelsey Ellen Smith is wanted for Interference with Child Custody, which is a State Jail Felony. A Writ of Attachment was issued by the 335th District Court...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
austincountynewsonline.com

Single Vehicle Accident Turns Into Vehicle And Grass Fire Incident In Sealy

The Sealy Fire Department is reporting on their social media page that last night a single car accident resulted into the addition of a grassfire. ACESD No. 2, Austin County Emergency Medical Service, and Austin County SO responded to the accident at FM 3013 and Oil Field Road. No injuries were reported.
SEALY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy