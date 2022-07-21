Tenant-Landlord Resource Center opens: First of its kind in Coulee Region

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A new La Crosse resource center hopes to build a bridge between tenants and landlords. The Tenant-Landlord Resource Center is the first of its kind in the Coulee Region.

The center will provide free legal services to help tenants understand their leases as well as resolve any conflict with landlords — an issue members of the center say they see nearly every day.

With the rising cost of living, people are struggling to afford rent.

“There’s a very large spike in people seeking help for housing problems right now in the legal services world,” said Deedee Peterson, the executive director for Legal Action Wisconsin.

The fear of losing your home can make it difficult to reach out and ask for help.

“It’s obviously an essential need and so having that potentially in jeopardy can be very scary,” said Becky Koske, the assistant director of housing and community services at Couleecap.

Couleecap and Legal Action of Wisconsin chose to open the Tenant-Landlord Resource Center. The center is funded by the Equitable Recovery Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

“It’s really a solution for the whole community,” Peterson said.

Legal Action of Wisconsin will help mediate tenant and landlord relationships and provide free legal counsel.

“We’re watching carefully to make sure that landlords are doing things according to regulations and the law,” Peterson said.

Couleecap will provide housing and education resources for people struggling to find an affordable home.

“It can be difficult to connect and find a location or a unit that’s available,” Koske said.

Peterson said no one should have to work through legal problems alone.

“Untrained folks, not lawyers, going through legal problems alone is really problematic. It’s hard, it doesn’t lead to good solutions for anybody,” she said.

She says centers like this help people find a solution – without the burden of expenses.

The center is inside the REACH Services and Resource Center on 11th Street South.

