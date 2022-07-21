ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers Agree To Deal With Fourth-Round Pick: Report

By Matthew Postins
 3 days ago

The Rangers have until Aug. 1 to sign their 18 draft picks, and this report has Texas agreeing to terms with its second-highest drafted player

The Texas Rangers have reportedly agreed to a contract with their fourth-round draft pick, per Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

The Rangers have not confirmed the signing, which is the second reported deal today. Earlier today, MLB Pipeline reported the Rangers agreed to a deal with 11th round pick Kohl Drake.

Brock Porter, who was the Rangers’ first pick on Day 2 of the draft, is believed to have agreed to a deal that will pay him a little less than $4 million.

The Rangers followed up their selection of first-round pick Kumar Rocker first-round selection with the right-hander Porter, who is out of St. Mary's Prep in Orchard Lake, Mich. He was the 2022 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year. MLB.com had Porter ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect and as the highest-ranked high-school arm in the draft.

Baseball America ranked him No. 7 overall.

It was a significant development in that the Rangers didn’t have a second- or a third-round selection after giving up those picks for free-agent signings last offseason.

Porter went 9-0 with three no-hitters, a 0.41 ERA, and 115 strikeouts in 58 innings in 2022.

The Rangers took 18 players overall in the three-day draft. The Rangers have until Aug. 1 to sign all draft picks.

2022 Texas Rangers Draft Selections

First Round: RHP Kumar Rocker (6-5, 245), Vanderbilt/Athens, GA

Fourth Round: RHP Brock Porter (6-4, 210), St. Mary’s Prep (MI)/Milford, MI

Fifth Round: SS Chandler Pollard (6-2, 175), Woodward Academy (GA)/Winston, GA

Sixth Round: OF Tommy Specht (6-3, 200), Wahlert HS (IA)/Dubuque, IA

Seventh Round: RHP Luis Ramirez (6-2, 200), Long Beach State/East Los Angeles, CA

Scroll to Continue

Eighth Round: RHP Matt Brosky (5-10, 190), Youngstown State/Strongsville, OH

Ninth Round: SS Griffin Cheney (5-11, 185), Georgia State/Johns Creek, GA

10th Round: OF Josh Hatcher (6-2, 200), Kennesaw State/Albany, GA

11th Round: LHP Kohl Drake (6-5, 220), Walters State CC (TN)/Sachse, TX

12th Round: RHP Jackson Kelley (6-0, 185), Mercer/Marrieta, GA

13th Round: RHP Caden Marcum (6-5, 160), Paola HS (KS)/Paola, KS

14th Round: RHP Andrew Owen (6-1, 185), Grossmont College (CA)/Turlock, CA

15th Round: SS Jack Goodman (6-0, 185), Medfield HS (MA)/Medfield, MA

16th Round: RHP Nick Bautista III (6-3, 200), Cypress College (CA)/Los Angeles, CA

17th Round: LHP Carson Dorsey (6-2, 165), Gulf Coast CC (FL)/Panama City Beach, FL

18th Round: LHP Justin Sanchez (6-0, 185), Monsignor McClancy HS (NY)/Queens, NY

19th Round: RHP Grayson Saunier (6-4, 195), Collierville HS (TN)/Collierville, TN

20th Round: RHP Matt Scott (6-6, 225), Joel Barlow HS (CT)/Redding, CT

