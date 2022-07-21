ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Osman to embark on new series of crime novels

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Richard Osman has revealed he plans to take a break from writing his successful Thursday Murder Club novels to embark on a new crime series. The TV star, who recently announced his departure from Pointless, enjoyed huge success with his debut novel. Osman told BBC News his new book...

www.bbc.co.uk

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Bbc News#England
