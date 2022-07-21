ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #101 introduces the 'Recharged' era with a new creative team

By Samantha Puc
BOOM! Studios has announced a new era for the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Starting in October with issue #101, the series will be 'Recharged' with an all-new creative team: writer Melissa Flores and artist Simona Di Gianfeliece, who will be taking over from writer Ryan Parrott and artists Marco Renna and Moisés Hidalgo .

Previously in the 'Charge to 100' storyline, the Rangers faced a deadly threat against the entire planet that tested their loyalties and decisions at every turn.

BOOM! Has not revealed what's to come in the 'Recharged' era, but the title at least suggests the Power Rangers won't have much time to rest before they're called upon again. More info will be available in the October BOOM! solicitations later this month.

"Being able to write Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is a literal dream come true, and I can't stop pinching myself. The coming issues will feature a wild ride that will aim to honor the incredible history of this iconic series, and push the Rangers to their absolute limits," Flores says in the announcement.

Di Gianfelice says she has always wanted to illustrate Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and encourages readers to hop on issue #101 for the team's next big adventure. With a new creative team taking the reins, now is an ideal time for new readers to enter the fray.

Check out covers for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #101 by Mateus Manhanini, Francesco Tomaselli, Bon Bernardo, and David Mack below.

Image 1 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjdsL_0goJq8r100

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)
Image 2 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLfym_0goJq8r100

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)
Image 3 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RN7ou_0goJq8r100

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)
Image 4 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCmzV_0goJq8r100

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #101 will be available in October.

Until then, check out the best Power Rangers comics of all time .

MOVIES
