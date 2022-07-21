ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints place Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport on PUP

Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X56Mr_0goJq65Z00
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas’s placement on PUP seems mostly procedural after he’s been limited to only seven games over the past two seasons. We heard last month that the wideout had progressed to running sprints, and the wideout recently posted a video that showed him running routes. The Saints have expressed optimism that Thomas will be back at some point during training camp, so it doesn’t seem like this delay will end up working its way into the preseason.

The last time the wideout was fully healthy, he was the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year after hauling in 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. The receiver’s lengthy absence stems from a high ankle sprain suffered during the Saints’ 2020 season opener. The injury continued to linger, and while the Saints wanted Thomas to immediately go under the knife once the 2020 season ended, the player decided to hold off on surgery until last summer. The subsequent rehab plus a new ankle injury derailed any chance that he’d be able to return for the 2021 campaign.

Davenport’s placement on PUP is equally unsurprising, but it’s uncertain how long the veteran defensive lineman will be sidelined. We heard recently that Davenport had a pair of surgeries on his knee and three surgeries on his left hand just this offseason. Davenport had a stint on IR last season while dealing with a shoulder ailment, so his two surgeries were likely intended to fix that injury. Meanwhile, Davenport said he’s been dealing with a pinkie injury that dates back to college, but the injury has progressively gotten worse and culminated in Davenport having part of the finger amputated.

The 2018 first-round pick has spent his entire career with New Orleans, missing 17 games in four seasons. While he was limited to only 11 games (nine starts) last season, he still finished with career-highs in tackles (39), sacks (nine), and forced fumbles (three). In total, Davenport has 21 sacks in 48 games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots place longtime starting center David Andrews, four others on PUP list

The Patriots placed a long list of players on the physically unable to perform list Thursday. Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, New England placed center David Andrews, cornerback Jonathan Jones, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, safety Jabrill Peppers and running back James White on the PUP list. The players are able to return to practice at any time, but they’ll be watching from the sideline until they’re officially activated.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Pro Football Rumors

Who will win Titans' No. 2 RB job?

The Titans offense has undergone a number of changes this offseason, but the unit’s catalyst will once again be in place for the start of the upcoming season. Derrick Henry is poised to handle a heavy workload as always, but there is much to be sorted out regarding the rest of the position’s depth chart.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Might Alvin Kamara avoid suspension?

As recently as late June, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was expected to receive a six-game suspension for a battery arrest in Las Vegas on the day of the 2022 Pro Bowl. Kamara has been accused of assaulting a man while the victim was unconscious on the ground....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
RamDigest

DeSean Jackson Receives Rams Super Bowl Ring

DeSean Jackson's most recent NFL endeavors came in Las Vegas, but he's hit the gridiron jackpot in Los Angeles. Jackson was part of the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl ring bestowment ceremonies, as he showcased his nearly earned ring on his Instagram story. The veteran receiver, who remains a free agent, earned the first championship honor of his career despite being bid farewell from the Rams prior to the postseason, his last game in blue and yellow coming in October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Browns reportedly plan to sign backup QB if Deshaun Watson gets lengthy suspension

As the news involving Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to develop around the allegations of sexual misconduct placed upon him, disciplinary officer Sue Robinson is nearing her ruling on whether or not Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy. The ruling should determine the length of time, if any, that Watson will be suspended from playing in the NFL. If it’s determined that Watson will be out for an extended period of time, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com tells us that the Browns “will sign a quarterback to back up interim starter Jacoby Brissett.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots finalize coaching staff titles

As noted by PFF’s Doug Kyed (on Twitter), official titles have been given to, among others, Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. The former is listed as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks, while the latter will serve as a senior football advisor/offensive line. The news confirms the roles for those two returnees, which had previously been reported.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Pup#Ir
Pro Football Rumors

Bucs reportedly unhappy with Leonard Fournette over physical conditioning

“Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when [Fournette] didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260 [pounds],” Stroud said during an appearance on the Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast (h/t to Luke Easterling of USA Today). “And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you’ve just spent a three-year contract on.”
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Browns eyeing Sheldon Richardson reunion, not interested in Ndamukong Suh?

A report from last week hinted that the Browns could have some interest in Ndamukong Suh. That doesn’t appear to be the case, but the organization could still have interest in adding a defensive lineman. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, reports connecting Suh to Cleveland are “unfounded,” and “there doesn’t seem to be much interest” in adding the veteran. However, if the team does add a defensive tackle, Sheldon Richardson could be an option.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

CB Joejuan Williams unlikely to make Patriots’ roster?

In his weekly piece touching on 10 topics concerning the Patriots, Reiss examines the shortcomings of the Pats’ 2019 draft class. That group sustained another blow earlier this week when the team traded its first pick in that year’s draft, wide receiver N’Keal Harry, to the Bears in exchange for a 2024 seventh-rounder. Williams, the No. 45 overall pick in 2019, could be next up on the chopping block.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Pro Football Rumors

Veteran WR John Brown works out for Packers

John Brown is still seeking a job for the 2022 campaign, but the veteran wideout had a chance to show what he’s got on Wednesday. Brown worked out for the Packers on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Following a two-year stint with the Bills, Brown joined the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs, Orlando Brown Jr. fail to reach agreement on new contract

That wasn’t for a lack of effort on the team’s part, however. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweets that the Chiefs “made a final run at” finalizing a new contract before today’s deadline. He adds that Kansas City was willing to include fully-guaranteed money through 2023, but the desire for “more security” from Brown’s camp led to a continuation of the current stalemate (Twitter link).
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers sign USFL DL Doug Costin

More USFL-to-NFL connections are happening ahead of training camps opening. The Steelers became the latest team to tap into the spring-summer league Tuesday, signing defensive lineman Doug Costin. The Steelers announced a one-year deal for Costin, who worked out for the team Monday. Costin secured a 90-man roster spot after...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Should the Falcons trade LB Deion Jones?

Jones was an immediate impact player as a rookie out of LSU, starting all but three games in his first season of NFL play, finishing third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Joey Bosa and Jalen Ramsey, and forcing a fumble in the Falcons’ Super Bowl LI overtime loss. Jones’ sophomore season didn’t show any drop off as he took over the full-time starting role in the middle and made his first (and only) Pro Bowl.
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers sign rookie QB Matt Corral, finalize draft class

Corral took over as the starter at Ole Miss in 2019, but it was during the two subsequent seasons that he boosted his draft stock considerably. During those campaigns, he threw for a combined 6,686 yards with a completion percentage of 69.2% and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 49:19. Showcasing his rushing ability, he added 1,103 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
OXFORD, MS
Pro Football Rumors

Bears to sign OL Michael Schofield

The 31-year-old was a third-round pick of the Broncos in 2014. He was a full-time starter at right tackle, then right guard, in 2015 and 2016 (in which he earned a career-high PFF grade of 72). Despite playing a notable role on the Broncos’ Super-Bowl winning team, he was waived just ahead of the 2017 campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy