William Shatner has joined the cast of Masters of the Universe: Revolution

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kevin Smith appeared in Hall H at this year's San Diego Comic-Con – and he revealed some tantalizing new details about Masters of the Universe: Revolution. For one thing, none other than William Shatner has joined the cast, though Smith was tight-lipped on who the iconic spacefarer will be voicing. "We needed a man who went to space," he explained.

As for the story, expect something that's fun, adventurous, and moving. Plus, there'll be other classic characters showing up, and He-Man will be in every single episode this season – and Hordak is coming...

If that wasn't enough, live-action He-Man Dolph Lundgren said his famous line – and you can watch it below.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is a follow-up to last year's Revelation and was announced back in June at Netflix's Geeked Week. "He-Man and Skeletor face off like you've never seen them before in a new series that picks up where Masters of the Universe: Revelation left off," the streamer promised in its announcement tweet (opens in new tab).

Kevin Smith returns to executive produce, along with Ted Biaselli, Rob David, Frederic Soulie, and Christopher Keenan.

Revelation is a spiritual sequel to the classic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and was released in two parts in 2021. "I love it when I go see a Marvel movie and they throw in an Easter egg where I'm like, 'Holy crap, I know that, that's from the books', so we felt like we would do that as well," Smith told SFX Magazine of the show last year. "They were our lodestar, man, Marvel and how they approach the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That was what me and the writers took our cues from. We're like, 'Let's do what they do.'"

While you wait for Revolution, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows streaming now – and keep up to date on Comic-Con with our SDCC 2022 schedule.

I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after I got my BA in English.