ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

William Shatner has joined the cast of Masters of the Universe: Revolution

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=408nvB_0goJq4K700
(Image credit: Netflix)

Kevin Smith appeared in Hall H at this year's San Diego Comic-Con – and he revealed some tantalizing new details about Masters of the Universe: Revolution. For one thing, none other than William Shatner has joined the cast, though Smith was tight-lipped on who the iconic spacefarer will be voicing. "We needed a man who went to space," he explained.

As for the story, expect something that's fun, adventurous, and moving. Plus, there'll be other classic characters showing up, and He-Man will be in every single episode this season – and Hordak is coming...

If that wasn't enough, live-action He-Man Dolph Lundgren said his famous line – and you can watch it below.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is a follow-up to last year's Revelation and was announced back in June at Netflix's Geeked Week. "He-Man and Skeletor face off like you've never seen them before in a new series that picks up where Masters of the Universe: Revelation left off," the streamer promised in its announcement tweet (opens in new tab).

Kevin Smith returns to executive produce, along with Ted Biaselli, Rob David, Frederic Soulie, and Christopher Keenan.

Revelation is a spiritual sequel to the classic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and was released in two parts in 2021. "I love it when I go see a Marvel movie and they throw in an Easter egg where I'm like, 'Holy crap, I know that, that's from the books', so we felt like we would do that as well," Smith told SFX Magazine of the show last year. "They were our lodestar, man, Marvel and how they approach the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That was what me and the writers took our cues from. We're like, 'Let's do what they do.'"

While you wait for Revolution, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows streaming now – and keep up to date on Comic-Con with our SDCC 2022 schedule.

I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after I got my BA in English.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Boys’ Karl Urban Replaces Hugh Jackman As Wolverine In Impressive X-Men Deepfake

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and Phase Four has been no exception. But there are a number of characters that fans are hoping to see pop up in an upcoming Marvel movie. This includes the X-Men, with fans throwing out a variety of names about who could play members of the team. Now we can see The Boys’ Karl Urban replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in an impressive X-Men deepfake.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
William Shatner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masters Of The Universe#The Masters#Galaxy#Film Star#Hall H#Marvel
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Refused to Include Martian Manhunter in Zack Snyder's Justice League

The release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max last year was considered a huge triumph as it gave us Zack Snyder's true version of Justice League and redemption for the director after he was removed from the theatrical cut months prior to its release. However, as it turns out, the making of the "Snyder Cut" had some behind-the-scenes drama including the fate of one of the characters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Rock's Salary for Black Adam Revealed

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock started out in wrestling and became one of the world's biggest movie stars. Later this year, the actor will make his long-awaited DCEU debut by playing the titular role in Black Adam. Recently, Variety shared an inside look at some of today's stars' salaries ranging from Tom Cruise's upcoming Mission: Impossible movies to Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes. They also revealed Johnson's Black Adam salary.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Joaquin Phoenix's Salary for Joker 2 Revealed

We all joked that the proverbial "dump truck full of money" would be enough to even sway and 'actor's actor' like Joaquin Phoenix into doing a Joker sequel – but is that what he actually got to return for Todd Phillips' sequel? A new report claims to reveal exactly how much Phoenix is getting paid for Joker 2 – and it is hefty. According to the report, Joaquin Phoenix is currently poised to jump from a $4.5 million salary for the first Joker movie to a $20 million salary for Joker 2!
MOVIES
epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Wanted to Recast Ben Affleck After Justice League Failed

There's no denying that Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck have gained a cult following for their respective portrayals of Superman and Batman but their time in the DC Extended Universe was nothing short of disastrous, to say the least. Despite the fact that the fandom is behind the duo, it turns out that Warner Bros. has been meaning to remove them from the franchise as early as 2017.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ScreenCrush

Marvel Reveals First Look at ’90s X-Men Cartoon Revival

Before there was a new Marvel movie every couple months, before there were live-action versions of nearly great Marvel superhero, pretty much the only adaptations that comic-book fans had to look forward to were cartoons. The best of the bunch was X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran for five seasons...
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga Announced

Marvel Legendary will continue its expansion into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last week, Upper Deck Entertainment announced that it would publish Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga, a new Marvel Legendary expansion featuring characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new set continues a sub-line that started with a "Marvel Studios: Phase 1" box and was continued earlier this year with a new Guardians of the Galaxy mini-expansion. Assumably, this will be a big box expansion, which would be the first large expansion for Marvel Legendary in over four years. No other details were announced about the game, but you can see the initial announcement down below:
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

The Marvels leak reveals the first details about the MCU’s next huge crossover

The Captain Marvel sequel premieres on July 28th, 2023. It’s now called The Marvels, as it happens to be Marvel’s next big MCU crossover movie. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is not the only superhero we’ll see in the movie. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will join Captain Marvel on this adventure. And now the first plot details for The Marvels have leaked.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Margot Robbie Becomes the Highest-Paid Actress with Impressive ‘Barbie’ Salary

We've been buzzing about the new Greta Gerwig movie, Barbie, for months. Ever since those initial photos from the set were released, anxious fans have been trying to figure out what exactly this movie will be about (and they've even been dressing like the iconic Mattel doll in the meantime). Now, there's a new reason that Barbie is grabbing headlines, because it just made Margot Robbie the highest-paid actress in Hollywood.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: Dungeons & Dragons Movie Will Feature 1980s D&D Cartoon Cast as Rival Adventurers

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is bringing back the cast of the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons cartoon. During yesterday's Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount Pictures showed off an exclusive clip from its upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. The clip showed Chris Pine's adventuring party face off against two rival groups in a maze-style arena filled with D&D monsters. One of the rival groups was the adventuring party from the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons cartoon. It was unclear based on the descriptions coming from the Hall H presentation whether the 1980s group was aged up at all, or if they were still kids like they were in the original cartoon.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy