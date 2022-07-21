ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Children's Place celebrates milestone with groundbreaking for new facility

By Bill Bengtson bbengtson@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9K24_0goJpjGk00

Leaders and boosters of Children's Place celebrated a milestone and shared a sigh of relief Thursday morning, gathering at 137 Prosperity Lane NE to break ground for the non-profit organization's future base of operations.

Peggy Ford, the facility's executive director, was among those expressing thanks to dozens of Children's Place advocates for years of support helping lead to Thursday's celebration. Her audience included a variety of government, business and church leaders.

"I always believed this day would happen. You're supposed to know your 'why,' and you just saw our 'why,'" Ford said, acknowledging a group of kindergarten-age children who had offered a musical greeting a moment earlier.

"We know what our 'what' was. We wanted to do better and more work for kids and families. We just had to give up on our 'when,'" Ford said. "We were going to make this happen, but today has only led to a greater sense of a need to celebrate and thank you for being here with us."

She acknowledged "a strong feeling of accomplishment and enormous gratitude to this community."

Children's Place, according to its website, helps "to protect, heal and strengthen children and families from the impact of trauma and other adverse experiences through education, treatment and prevention services."

The roots of Children's Place go back to the late 1960s, largely via the efforts of co-founders Ann Suich and Pat Donovan, and its base of operations from the start has been 310 Barnwell Ave. N.E. It serves families in Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Edgefield and McCormick counties.

The new facility, with about 16,000 square feet of building space and about 8 acres overall, is to have the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare among its most prominent neighbors, on nearby Willow Run Road. The future structure is to have about three times the square footage of the current building.

Helping turn ideas into reality will be architect McDonald Law and the Gillam and Associates construction company. Hopes are to start construction in August, and the estimated completion date is December 2023.

A salute at Thursday's event went out to a variety of donors who shared via talent and funding, including several who gave large pledges toward the property's purchase. Among the most prominent were Rob and Pam Johnston, who donated $1.5 million toward the project at a time when progress had slowed.

That gift "excited us, encouraged us, gave us hope and strength for this last push," said attorney Ronnie Maxwell, the project's fundraising chairman. Maxwell also acknowledged an anonymous gift of $500,000 (used successfully to encourage other donors to match that amount) and support from the state legislature.

"The credit goes to all the people – you, the prior boards, the prior participants – who have built Children's Place," Rob Johnston said. "We haven't done anything but come in at the bottom of the ninth inning, and so the people who've done the first eight and a half innings, we love y'all dearly. We respect what you have done and we are thrilled to be a little, tiny piece of this."

Among others saluted was the late Scott Hunter, largely known for his years as the Aiken Standard's publisher, who was the fundraising campaign's co-chairman, serving alongside Maxwell. "We certainly have him here in spirit, but miss him here today and appreciate all that he did," Maxwell said.

"We couldn't have done it without our amazing community partners," Ford said. "You never stopped believing in us, and believing that we could do it."

Ford recalled, "Over 50 years ago, in the middle of racial division and distrust, a diverse group of committed community members decided to dream and build a place that would help children, without regard to race, religious affiliation or ability to pay."

The new facility's improvements are to include such aspects as the ability to offer an infant class (serving children under age 2), an after-school program and more parent-support programs. Children's Place currently serves kids in the age range of 18 months to 5 years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aiken Standard

'Magnificent' magnolia tree near North Augusta to be preserved

In Edgefield County near North Augusta, there’s a huge magnolia tree on Anniston Pointe Court that’s been a part of the landscape for more than 160 years. An upscale subdivision is going to be constructed in the area, but thanks to the Edgefield County Historical Society and the generosity of some developers, the tree will continue to stand tall.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken County students celebrate summer arts success

Dozens of students from schools around Aiken County wrapped up a major component of their summer this week, with the annual showcases of acGATEWAY (Aiken County’s Gifted and Talented Education with Artistic Youth), reaching students from third through 12th grades. This year's program director was Mabry MacGregor, and this...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgxa.tv

SC trans woman shot, killed at Augusta hotel, family sends powerful message

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One Midlands family wants to spread a message they find very important to the community: No one deserves to be killed for who they are. Days after 26-year-old Keshia Geter, of Eastover, South Carolina, was found shot to death at the Knights Inn Hotel on Boy Scout Road in Augusta, GA, her family is raising awareness to the legacy she leaves behind.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bamberg, SC
City
Edgefield, SC
City
Aiken, SC
abccolumbia.com

Phil Petty’s family announces funeral arrangements

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Funeral arrangements for former Gamecock quarterback Phil Petty have been made, per the Petty family. Services are scheduled for 11:00am on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church, 410 6th Ave. S, North Myrtle Beach, SC. Graveside service will be held at North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens, 65 SC-90, Little River, SC. The family will receive family and friends for visitation and a reception at Mama Jean’s Restaurant, of Little River, immediately following.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Get free school supplies, more in CSRA Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Several back-to-school supply drives are happening in the CSRA on Saturday, July 23. Augusta Worship Center’s Backpack Giveaway: Augusta Worship Center will give away 200 backpacks with school supplies to local children at 3840 Mike Padgett HWY starting at 10 a.m. They will hand out all backpacks stuffed with supplies until they are out. Organizers quickly gave out last year’s backpacks.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

It's Your Story: Ashley's On Main prioritizes customer service

Where family and furniture come together, Ashley’s on Main is the one stop shop for all things home decor. The store, located at 310 Main Street N. in New Ellenton, has been passed down through the family over the past 64 years. The store was opened in 1958 and is currently owned by Ashley Foreman.
NEW ELLENTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Children S Place#Ford
WRDW-TV

Back-to-school drives help families get kids prepared

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As families get started on back-to-school shopping, some are struggling to make ends meet and rising costs are not helping. We caught up with some community members who are having back-to-school drives to support families. “The night before her getting ready for school laying her stuff...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Charlie Wilson and Friends making their way to the James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – “Charlie Wilson and Friends” are making their way to the James Brown Arena. Charlie Wilson, also known as “Uncle Charlie,” is bringing his special brand entertainment to Augusta on Saturday, September 17th. Wilson has received many accolades over the years including...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Donovan
WRDW-TV

Deputies drain pond in search for Simon Powell clues

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pond was drained over the last couple of days in the ongoing search for answers on what happened to Simon Powell, who’s been missing for six years. New developments on the case have been happening quickly after years of little progress since Powell was...
WIS-TV

One dead in single-vehicle Orangeburg Co. collision

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon in Orangeburg County. Trooper James Miller said the collision occurred around 4:16 p.m. on highway 6 near Resort Street. The driver of the Toyota Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene, Trooper Miller said. According...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Holly Hill man killed in cement plant incident identified

HARLEYVILLE, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a workplace incident in Dorchester County that left a Holly Hill man dead. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said the incident occurred at the Giant Cement Plant outside of Harleyville on Thursday. While his office didn't elaborate on what happened, he said a worker was severely injured while working with a machine and taken to Trident Medical Center for treatment.
HOLLY HILL, SC
WRDW-TV

Crews battle house fire in Edgefield County

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County dispatchers say crews have responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Mill Creek Drive. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 9:58 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch was not able to confirm in any residents are inside of the home.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Two Savannah River Site contract awards will be delayed

The awarding of contracts to manage and operate and secure the Department of Energy's Savannah River Site will be delayed. Michael Budney, manager of the Department of Energy Savannah River office, updated the site's Citizens Advisory Board on the contracts Monday afternoon at the board's meeting in Augusta. He said...
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

It's Your Story: Aiken Staffing helps people find employment

A full service agency that is available 24/7 without voicemails or automated prompt mazes. That's what Aiken Staffing offers its clients. Isaac Kelly, the vice president at Aiken Staffing, said they are open longer from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but are available by phone 24/7 for their clients and employees. They find all types of employment for people and businesses.
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
162
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy