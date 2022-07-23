ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

'Elvis' Actor Shonka Dukureh Found Dead In Nashville Apartment

By Hilary Hanson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVjeI_0goJpbCw00

Shonka Dukureh, an actor and singer who played Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic, has died at the age of 44.

She was found dead in her apartment in Nashville on Thursday, the Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted . One of her two children found her unresponsive and went for help from a neighbor, who called 911. A cause of death has not yet been determined, and police don’t suspect foul play.

Dukureh was known as a gospel singer in the Nashville area and “Elvis” was her first major film role. She had talked to The Tennessean about how seriously she took the task of portraying the legendary blues singer.

“I was very aware and wanting to really be intentional about making sure I was paying respect, respecting her, respecting her legacy, respecting her spirit, respecting everything about what she brought to music and understanding that I’m able to do it because she’s done it and laid that foundation,” she said.

Thornton was the first to record “Hound Dog,” and Dukureh’s powerful rendition of the song features in the film.

Dukureh had previously taught second grade, and told local news station WPLN about her former students’ stunned reactions to her Hollywood debut.

“They’re blown away, like, ‘Wow! Miss Shonka! Really?’” she said. “I said, ‘I’m still Ms. Shonka, you know!’”

Nashville Mayor John Cooper released a statement honoring Dukureh.

“My deepest condolences to the family of Shonka Dukureh,” he said, per Fox 17. “Shonka graduated from Fisk and called Nashville home for many years. Her powerful voice and artistry will live on through her music, and we honor her memory on this sad day.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 217

Catty Cee
1d ago

How very sad that her child was the one to find her. It seems like a lot of younger people are passing away lately. My condolences to her Family and Friends.

Reply(1)
99
whytmanbrdn
3d ago

these Hollywood people are dropping like flies lately some as young as 16yrs old, and no I don't think it from the jab,when the man above calls you home it's time to go nothing can stop that MAY THEY ALL R I P

Reply(24)
86
Workinprogress22
2d ago

May the good Lord be with her family friends and give them strength and peace that surpasses all understanding in Jesus name. #Rip💐🦋

Reply(11)
58
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Decider.com

Shonka Dukureh, Blues Singer Who Starred in ‘Elvis,’ Dead at 44

Shonka Dukureh, an actor and singer who recently starred in Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis, has died. Dukureh was 44. Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in the music biopic, was found unresponsive by one of her children on Thursday (July 21) in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two kids, according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police release sent out later that day.
NASHVILLE, TN
Black Enterprise

Rapper Trina’s Niece Fatally Shot In Miami

Rapper Trina is joined with family mourning the loss of her niece, who was fatally shot in her hometown of Miami. Sources confirmed that Trina’s niece, who she affectionately referred to as “Baby Suga,” was killed Tuesday night, TMZ reports. Sources say the young woman was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
E! News

Greg Mathis Jr. and His Boyfriend Are Taking a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Judge Mathis Uses "Jedi Mind Trick" to Keep Kids in L.A. Goodbye Washington D.C., and hello Los Angeles. After sharing his coming out story on Mathis Family Matters, Greg Mathis Jr. and his boyfriend Elliott Cooper are taking the next step in their relationship. On the June 26 episode of the E! reality series, the couple decided it was time to say goodbye Greg's parents, Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Mathis, move out and find a place of their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Ray J defends tattoo he got of sister Brandy, says she was “a little uneasy about it”

Ray J has defended a tattoo he recently got on his leg of his older sister, R&B legend Brandy. The new tattoo was inked on the singer, actor and reality star’s leg earlier this month by tattoo artist Alexey Mashkov, more commonly known as Mashkow. The tattoo is of Brandy’s face, but heavily incorporates Mashkov’s signature style – she has glowing pink eyes, and graffiti-like tattoos that say “Best friends 4 ever” and “From Ray with love”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Elvis
Rolling Stone

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Mary Mara death: ER star dies aged 61

ER star Mary Mara has died aged 61.According to a report from the New York State Police, the actor was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent on Sunday evening. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara, who lived in the vicinity, had gone swimming and died by drowning. An autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death.Mara’s death was confirmed by her manager Craig Dorfman. “Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met,” Dorfman wrote in a statement to Variety. “I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in ‘Mad Forest’ off Broadway. She...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Police#Tennessean
rollingout.com

6 rappers from Atlanta who died young

Atlanta music is truly unique. From the days of OutKast, Ludacris, and T.I, to the current day with Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Gunna running the show, the city has made an indelible mark on the music industry. We’ve also lost some artists who were influential or just becoming a staple in Atlanta music. Here is a list of Atlanta rappers who died too soon.
ATLANTA, GA
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Primetimer

Chuck Norris' Grandson Eliminated From Claim to Fame for Cheating

Chuck Norris is going to need a word with his grandson, Maxwell Norris. During the series premiere of Claim to Fame, in which contestants must guess the famous relatives of their roommates for a chance to win $100,000, Maxwell was caught cheating, and as a result, he was swiftly eliminated by hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

Trina’s Niece Killed In Miami Shooting

Rapper Trina and her family are suffering an unimaginable loss after the news broke that her niece, who goes by Baby Suga, was shot and killed Tuesday night (July 19). According to TMZ, sources close to the “Look Back at Me” artist say that Baby Suga was reportedly at the wrong place at the wrong time while visiting an area in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
The Steve Harvey Morning Show

Uncle Steve and the Crew React To Sesame Street's Rosita

By now, you've seen the video on social media that a mother posted claiming that her daughters were ignored by the character Rosita at Sesame Street Place in Philadelphia. The Rosita character held up the no-hand gesture and walked right passed the cute little girls, during a parade. Even singer Kelly Rowland saw the video and commented with outrage on social media. Uncle Steve said, "I tell you one thing right there, you lucky I wasnt there and it wasn't one of my kids or grandkids."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
HuffPost

HuffPost

102K+
Followers
6K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy