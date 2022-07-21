The Pac-12's options after talks with the Big 12 ended
By Kevin Borba
The Pac-12 now has one less option after partnership talks with the Big 12 ended
Another day of not knowing what to make of the Pac-12 after USC and UCLA announced their move to the Big Ten is upon us.
However, we are beginning to be able to use process of elimination as to what could happen, due to the fact that after being linked to the Big 12 i n some capacity, the talks between the two conferences were unsuccessful. Whether or not there were legitimate efforts by the Big 12 given is unknown, as there is a conspiracy that the conference is on the prowl to poach schools from the Pac-12 in the future.
Regardless, all we know at this moment is that the Pac-12 and Big 12 merging together to form what was expected to be the first of three mega-conferences , is off the table. This has many college football fans and experts alike predicting what is next for the conference, and if there is anything they can do to stay afloat and relevant.
While the pessimists of the college football world (there are many) believe the conference's days are numbered, the Pac-12 does still have three options that they can choose from that aren't just a total blowing up of the conference.
