Chicago, IL

Fire rips through residential building in Avondale

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire ripped through the back of a residential building in the Avondale neighborhood late Thursday.

Flames were raging as of just before 5 p.m. in the back of one-and-a-half-story wood-frame home at 2941 N. Sawyer Ave. – just off Wellington Avenue.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported the fire broke out on the upwind side of the structure and got in under the roof.

The building has an attic bumpout – or an additional living space that was built under the eaves of the attic, and the fire burned between the old roof and the roof of the addition.

The entire back of the structure was engulfed at one point.

There were no reports of injuries.

