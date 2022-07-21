ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Suspect charged with Aggravated Assault after shooting of man on same street

By KFDM/FOX4
fox4beaumont.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has taken a suspect into custody on a charge of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon after a shooting involving a man who lives just down the road,...

fox4beaumont.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox4beaumont.com

Robbery suspect shot by store clerk in Beaumont still in hospital

BEAUMONT — We have an update tonight. We'll learning that an accused robber in Beaumont -- who was shot by a store clerk -- is still in the hospital. Beaumont police say the store clerk shot 62-year-old William Coleman after he threatened her with a knife and attacked her Friday night at Everest Food Mart in the 2800 block of Eastex Freeway.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

PAPD investigating fatal motorcycle crash

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash reported just after 6 a.m. in the 2000 block of Highway 73 East just past the GT OmniPort Howard Energy plant entrance. Investigators say the crash involved the motorcycle and a truck. Justice of the...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, TX
Vidor, TX
Crime & Safety
Orange County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Vidor, TX
fox4beaumont.com

20+ rounds hit BPD patrol unit, cars, enter child's room at Plymouth Village

BEAUMONT — Press release from BPD below:. Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:15 A.M., Officers were at 5080 Helbig, Plymouth Village, responding to a call for service. Two officers were in the front of the apartment complex, near their patrol vehicles, when shots were fired. The officers and residents in the area initially thought the gunshots were fireworks. Over twenty rounds were fired from at least two separate weapons from a wooded area across the railroad tracks. A patrol unit, numerous other vehicles, and buildings were struck by the gunfire. One round entered a child’s room in one of the apartments. This incident is under investigation and Detectives are asking for the public’s help.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Reward Increased in 2002 Slaying of Dannarriah Finley

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 2002 slaying of Dannarriah Finley, 4, of Orange. An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced. A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Aggravated Assault#The Sheriff S Office#Kfdm Fox4 News
fox4beaumont.com

Southeast Texas community leader, veteran laid to rest in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — A community leader who served the nation and then spent decades fighting for the rights of veterans, was laid to rest Saturday. Funeral services for Kerwin Stone were held this afternoon at First United Methodist Church in Beaumont with burial at Forest Lawn cemetery and full military honors.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

AMSET'S Family Arts Day offers free crafts and arts education

BEAUMONT — Press release from AMSET below:. As back-to-school quickly approaches, the Art Museum of Southeast Texas(AMSET) invites children and their families to join in AMSET’s summer Free Family Arts Day on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public with all art materials provided.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy