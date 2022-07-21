ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

McAllen Public Library to hold health fair

By Tylisa Hampton
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfYOa_0goJnnIi00
(City of McAllen)

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library will host a free community health fair next week.

The health fair will be free and open to the public, a press release by the City of McAllen stated.

The fair is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. on Saturday, July 30 at the Main Library (4001 23 Street, Nolana Avenue.)

“The Health Fair is an opportunity for our community to receive free health screenings and interact with local health and wellness providers,” says Library Director Kate Horan in the release. “Working with our health partners, McAllen Public Library is raising awareness of the many local free and low-cost health resources available. We want to encourage all individuals, but especially those individuals with disabilities, veterans, or who are uninsured, to learn more about where to seek health services in the Rio Grande Valley.”

The fair will offer free health screenings, including blood pressure checks, BMI testing, diabetes screening and cholesterol tests.

There will also be informational stations and children’s crafts on site, the release stated.

For more information, call the Public Library at (956) – 681-3000, or visit their website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Free health clinics to be offered across South Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is offering free health clinics this week at locations throughout South Texas. The department’s aim is to prepare for disasters and public health emergencies, an initiative that is now called Operation Border Health Preparedness. Available services at...
HARLINGEN, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Operation Border Health to offer free care

Operation Border Health/Preparedness is around the corner so get ready to receive a number of free health care services. House pets are also eligible to get treatment at zero cost from a team of experts from Texas A&M University in College Station. Formerly known as Operation Lone Star, OPHP is...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County to give away 1000 backpacks

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the start of the 2022-23 academic year around the corner, Cameron County Precinct 4 is offering free supplies to help parents during the back-to-school season. From 9 a.m. to noon on July 30, the county will offer free haircuts for children at 26623 White Ranch Road in La Feria. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Operation Border Health Preparedness comes to the RGV

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of State Health Services and its partners are again offering free health clinics. A news release said locations around South Texas to prepare for disasters and public health emergencies have been released. The event, rebranded as Operation Border Health Preparedness, will operate from July 25 through […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
Mcallen, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Mcallen, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr 1-69C project paving to begin tonight

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr I-69C project is prompting nightly paving to begin tonight. Nightly paving operations will begin tonight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on I-69C (US 281) south, from Sprague Street to Nolana Loop. The project is projected to be completed Sept. 24.
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends

Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than $6,300 for those in need. Record-breaking heat is hard on everyone but especially older adults, young children and persons with chronic medical conditions. CHANNEL 5...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Brownsville: Top rated 7 Best Places to Visit in Brownsville, Texas

Brownsville is a city in Cameron County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is on the western Gulf Coast in South Texas, adjacent to the border with Matamoros, Mexico. Brownsville’s location means that the beaches of the Gulf Coast are only 20 miles away. These beaches are best enjoyed in the summer but can be visited all year.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Fair#Community Health#The Public Library
buzznicked.com

Town Comes Up With Genius Idea Of Turning Abandoned Walmart Into America’s Largest Library

When going through almost every town in the United States, you are bound to find at least one Wal-Mart. But what happens when a Wal-Mart closes down? Although this doesn’t seem to happen very often, it leaves behind a very large, vacant building. Most cities don’t want to let this type of building just sit there. In McAllen, Texas their Wal-Mart did close their doors leaving a large building vacant. Rather than letting this store just sit there, they did something amazing. Check out the photos below of this Wal-Mart turned library! It’s now the largest single floor library in America! Very impressive!
MCALLEN, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Abrego begins med school with eye on community

Growing up in a small town like San Benito, many of the top students and athletes in the area set their sights on bigger cities from a young age. Despite having a highly ranked university less than an hour away, many Valley natives looking to make their mark on the world opt for scholarships to bigger schools.
SAN BENITO, TX
kurv.com

June Unemployment Jumps In The Valley

There was a significant loss of jobs in the Valley last month even though there was more employment overall in Texas. The June unemployment rate rose .9% in the Brownsville-Harlingen area to 6.9%. It jumped 1.1% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area to 8% – the highest in the state. But statewide, the jobless rate went down .1 percent to 4.1%.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
megadoctornews.com

UT Health RGV Dermatologist Urges Protection from Sun￼

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – As the sun shines down on us, so do its ultraviolet rays. This month, Ultraviolet (UV) Safety Month, highlights the importance of keeping safe from UV exposure and reminds the community to stay protected from the sun’s potentially harmful ultraviolet rays. Dr. Maria...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
progresstimes.net

State lifts ‘financial hold’ on Peñitas grants

The state Public Safety Office lifted a financial hold on Peñitas Police Department and Peñitas Fire Department grants last month. Texas slapped Peñitas with a financial hold on June 15 — two days after the FBI arrested Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Lopez on federal theft charges.
PENITAS, TX
ValleyCentral

Federal loan aids in restoration of Weslaco apartments

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An apartment complex over 40 years old in Weslaco will get a major renovation. A news release said the Prospera Housing Community Services received a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidy from Wells Fargo and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) toward the renovation.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

19 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nineteen Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19 in one day. On Friday, the Cameron County Judge’s Office reported that 19 individuals that work for the county tested positive for COVID-19. Nine departments were affected by Friday’s COVID-19 report. Of the 19...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
epbusinessjournal.com

May 2022 Texas Border Economy Report

Texas’ border economy has begun rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic as the virus and global conditions have started to normalize. However, economic indicators for May showed mixed responses. The border economy depends heavily on international trade and labor supply with Mexico, which can be valued at about $350 billion per year.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Brownsville broadband partners officially sign agreement

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownsville officially signed an agreement with partners to bring affordable and accessible broadband to the city during a signing ceremony at the city commission chambers. The partnership includes the city of Brownsville, Lit Communities, and the Brownsville Public Utilities Board. “The city of Brownsville realized that we no […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Four RGV agencies receive Texas Mutual funds

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Nonprofits in Texas received over $3 million in grants through Texas Mutual’s Request for Proposal (RFP) initiative focused on generational learning. Texas Mutual selected 48 organizations across the state for their efforts in improving health and wellness, strengthening early childhood education, and providing holistic...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

McAllen mayor signs sister city agreement with Puerto Vallarta

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos recently signed a Sister City Agreement in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. The news release said Mayor Villalobos was accompanied by City Commissioners Tony Aguirre, Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo, and Pepe Cabeza de Vaca, City Manager Roel Rodriguez, Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Josh Mejia, Chamber Chairman of the Board Annette Franz, and other city departments.
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Podcast: TxDOT’s Alvarez delivers some home truths to RGVMPO

WESLACO, Texas – At a recent meeting of the RGV Metropolitan Planning Organization, TxDOT’s engineer for the Pharr district, Pete Alvarez, expressed his concerns about priority projects for the MPO. “We have projects that were identified back in 2000 that are still being worked on today that have...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy