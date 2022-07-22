ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill to restrict gun sales at Ventura County Fairground

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295S3G_0goJnBxE00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a bill that restricts gun sales at Ventura County Fairground.

The bill was authored by local state Assemblyman Steve Bennett and state Senator Monique Limón and builds off of efforts in other counties to restrict gun sales.

“Unfortunately, the United States experiences far more gun violence per person than virtually every other modern industrialized country in the world,” said Bennett.

“And what accounts for this? The United States has one of the most pervasive gun cultures in the world supported by a powerful gun lobby. Gun shows at the Fairgrounds enhance this and it is time for each of us to play a role in changing this culture.”

A report published by UC Davis found that gun shows are a source for illegally-trafficked firearms, according to Bennett's office.

“State property does not need to be in the business of facilitating the sale of firearms,” Limón said. “This legislation is an important step forward to enhance gun safety and reflects the direction that our local communities have asked the state to take on.”

The post Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill to restrict gun sales at Ventura County Fairground appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 8

DID I DO THAT ?
3d ago

Brandos open southern border allows 90% of the fentanall in killing hundreds a day... industrialized

Reply(1)
11
Monakate17
3d ago

He has no authority not to mention the 10 day hold is the same at the fairgrounds.

Reply(1)
13
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Gun control, gun rights advocates react to new California gun violence legislation

LOS ANGELES — It’s been a busy week for gun control legislation in the state of California. After signing 11 separate bills over the past week that, among other things, prohibit the marketing of firearms to minors, further restrict ghost guns and allow state and local governments and Californians to sue gunmakers, Gov. Gavin Newsom took his boldest action yet on Friday by signing SB 1327 — a law that gives $10,000 cash rewards to residents who successfully sue banned gun makers in the state.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

City Council Passes Ban On Dangerous Items At Protests

SANTA MONICA—An emergency ordinance passed on Saturday, July 23, banning potentially dangerous items from protests after reports of individuals at certain demonstrations were said to have been armed with items like knives and tactical gear. SMPD Lieutenant Sal Lucio told Santa Monica Daily Press that, “In general, over the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
capitolweekly.net

Sea level rise, a wild coast and a trip to ‘The Ranch,’ a surfer’s paradise

A unique stretch of southern California coastline has remained untrammeled due to a mix of geography and private property. Will climate change destroy it?. The sea levels keep rising here, and when you get out of your car and walk the Golden State, you can’t help but think about what Californians will lose when irreplaceable stretches of its iconic coast get inundated and eroded due to climate change.
TRAVEL
Santa Clarita Radio

The Smiser Mule Ranch Development Is Controversial, But HOAs May Be What SC Needs

Following years of gentle decline, Santa Clarita is finally seeing significant population growth; World Population Review estimates that 2021 saw an additional 1.17% citizens. As a result, Signal SCV have reported pressure on services – as well as an already expensive housing market, which is becoming more strained than it ever was before. New developments are looking to shore up the gaps in the market – such as the Smiser Mule Ranch development, which has been subject to some controversy. New developments and housing schemes always cause upheaval; it is part and parcel of the onward movement of the housing market. That being said, the HOA model being used in these new developments may actually be more beneficial in the long run than it seems right now.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monique Limón
Person
Gavin Newsom
californiaexaminer.net

The Big Rent Increase in California Next Month

Hello from the Essential California newsletter, and happy Thursday! Thursday, July 21, is today. I’m Liam Dillon, and I cover housing affordability as a metro reporter. I have some information you can use this morning about housing. Tenants all over California may have already gotten a notice that says...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

Wind Power Added to Santa Barbara Grid

The 3CE electricity consortium that buys power for much of Santa Barbara County added 16 new wind-energy turbines to its resources on July 21. Located in Riverside County just outside of Palm Springs and operated by AES Corporation, the Mountain View Wind Repowering Project took out 104 older turbines to replace them with more powerful Vestas turbines.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Governor#Politics Legislative#Uc Davis
foxla.com

More than 600 Southern California grocery store pharmacists authorize strike

LOS ANGELES - More than 600 pharmacists and pharmacy workers at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores in Southern California could walk out following an "overwhelming" membership vote to authorize union leadership to call for a strike. No dates have been set for a strike and negotiations with the stores...
ECONOMY
GV Wire

Valley’s ‘Amusement Park’ Bullet Train Given a Reprieve

In 2019, just weeks after being inaugurated as California’s governor, Gavin Newsom issued what many took as a death knell for the state’s troubled bullet train project. “But let’s be real,” Newsom told legislators in his first State of the State address. “The current project, as planned, would cost too much and respectfully take too long. There’s been too little oversight and not enough transparency.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
2urbangirls.com

CA is asking for rent relief back from landlords, tenants

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Bee is reporting that the state is asking for some landlords and tenants to return rent relief payments they may have obtained fraudulently. California is demanding that thousands of tenants and landlords who were approved for emergency rental assistance during the pandemic return the money — often months after it has been spent — sometimes for vague or unspecified reasons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
signalscv.com

Ventura County rides again at Ventura County Fair

The Ventura County Fair returns Aug. 3-14 with 12 days of fun, excitement and entertainment. Returning after the two-year postponement, this year’s fair, with the tagline “VC Fair Rides Again,” is a celebration of Ventura County’s creativity, tradition and resilience. The fair will bring back unique exhibits, contests and top-of-the line Grandstand Entertainment performances, free with fair admission.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County detectives break up Southern California brothel ring

Ventura County prosecutors say eight people have pled guilty to charges they ran a half dozen brothels in Southern California disguised as legitimate businesses. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation in September of 2020, after seeing online ads offering sex. It led them to businesses in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
westsideconnect.com

The case for banning front lawns is stronger than ever

Man-made climate change is not the source of California’s water woes. I guarantee that some people will read those 11 words and dismiss anyone who utters them as a climate change denier or at least a member of the Flat Earth Society. But the science and history are absolutely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Questions Remain About Interstate Brink's Heist Of Millions In Gems, Gold

Questions still remain regarding a colossal heist that took place at a Flying J truck stop on Interstate 5 in California earlier this month. A group of thieves reportedly stole millions in gems, gold and other valuables from a Brink's tractor-trailer parked in the Grapevine near Los Angeles on July 11, according to the Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy