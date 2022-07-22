ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile artists use utility boxes as canvases

By Shamonee Baker
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r41Wl_0goJn25w00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Downtown Mobile is finding new ways to add more color to the city by allowing local artists to use utility boxes downtown as their canvases.

What used to be plain traffic control light boxes are now being transformed into bright-colored boxes covered in designs, thanks to local artists in Mobile.

Mobile Police hosting Youth Violence Prevention Week July 24-30

This project started under Downtown Mobile Alliance’s MOBilize grant fund. The grant was created a year ago to sponsor projects to fill downtown’s streets and sidewalks with creative local art.

Each year, the Mobile Arts Council gets funding for public art throughout the community. When the Downtown Mobile Alliance reached out to them with the idea to paint utility boxes, they were excited to utilize local artists.

“We thought well that’s a great canvas for an interesting art project and so the first one we did proved to be so popular that we decided we would try to do 22 of them in 2022,” said Carol Hunter, the communications director for the Downtown Mobile Alliance.

“We have three finished and a long way to go but in working with the Mobile Arts Council, they now administer that program for us. We hope to get all of them done by the end of the year.”

Each artist submits an online form through the Mobile Arts Council website with samples of their work and a brief design proposal for the utility box. If selected, the artist can choose to either paint the box or have it wrapped in vinyl.

Downtown Mobile Alliance’s MOBilize grant provides each artist that is selected with a $750 budget for materials and supplies for their box.

Mobile County Health Department WIC program to expand service to Saturdays

“There’s so much talent here in our city and we’ve had a lot of different artists who are skilled in a variety of different mediums come forward and apply for this project, said Lucy Gafford, Executive Director for the Mobile Arts Council. “Right now, we have 10 in the works that we’re planning to get completed in this next phase and from photography to digital art to painting and other mixed mediums.”

“You’re going to see a wide range of artwork put on these boxes throughout downtown so it’s going to be really exciting to see,” said Gafford.

Harlan Schwall was the first artist to complete one of the utility boxes and Amanda Youngblood was the second. Schwall has created several art pieces across Mobile and opened her own art studio, Central Arts Collective, three years ago.

Schwall said she takes her art and does what she can for the community. Her design for the box was inspired by the layers of palmettos she became fascinated with when she visited the upper river delta.

Youngblood said the design for her box was inspired by neurographic art and that she wanted to incorporate different colors and keep it abstract.

“This is a way to bring art to the community and show that art can be accessible,” said Youngblood. “You can find it in the most random places.”

Both the Downtown Mobile Alliance and Mobile Arts Council said they’re still looking for more artists to apply to reach their goal of having 22 traffic control light boxes at least started by the end of 2022.

For more information on how to apply, visit Mobile Arts Council’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

A bear in the back yard? Saraland woman gets visitor on video

Black bear sightings aren’t unheard of in southwest Alabama, but even so, it’s unusual to look out your window and see one casually exploring your Saraland back yard in broad daylight. That’s what happened recently to Heather Fath Messick, a resident of a large subdivision not far west...
SARALAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Harvest Church holds back-to-school celebration

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local church helped out children in the community for the upcoming school year. Harvest Church along with Samaritan’s Feet International hosted a back-to-school celebration Saturday. Children were able to pick up a backpack, school supplies and shoes. FOX10 spoke with Mike Vanvuskirk, who is...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
County
Mobile County, AL
Mobile, AL
Entertainment
Mobile County, AL
Entertainment
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG

Saenger Theater in Pensacola has brought back it’s Summer Movie Series!

There are a lot of great ways to spend your Saturday nights in the summertime, however, none can quite compare to being able to watch some of the most iconic movies in the Hollywood history back on the silver screen, within the confines of the majestic Pensacola Saenger Theater! However, when you come to watch the Summer Movie Series at the Pensacola Saenger Theater, you’re not just getting a classic movie to watch, but you will be thoroughly entertained all night long starting at 6pm where The Great Saenger Pipe Organ will be played by Alex Gartner, Executive Director of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus, for an entire hour leading up to the show. Then in addition to The Great Saenger Pipe Organ, you will also get a hilarious specialized intro from the Gulf Coast CW, specifically tailored to each individual movie that will be shown over the summer, and trust me when I tell you, this is also something that you don’t want to miss, and it is exclusive to the Summer Movie Series at the Pensacola Saenger Theater! With tickets only being $5 per person, this is the perfect way to have the family spend the summer nights! Below is a list of the dates and movies that will be shown for the rest of this summer:
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Mega sale for more motorsports park land

Belle Fountain Land Company paid more than $10 million for 3,500 acres along Interstate 10 and Baldwin County 87 in Robertsdale, according to Stacey Ryals of Ryals Realty, who represented the buyers. Tim Herrington of Herrington Realty worked for the sellers. The property features several miles of I-10 frontage east of Buc-ee’s. Belle Fountain already owns about 2,000 acres nearby, and that property and some of the 3,500 acres will be used for the new Grand River Motorsports Park which is under construction. The motorsports park is being built in phases with the obstacle areas, trails and beaches along the river and creeks to be open in October. The tube trip operation should open by next spring. The park will include more than 300 miles of trails once complete, including motorcycle trails, four-wheeler trails, side-by-side trails, jeep trails, kids tracks. The amenities will include bath houses, a restaurant, general store, music stage, tent camping and an RV park.
ROBERTSDALE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canvases#Photography#The Mobile Arts Council
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: dealing with loss

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith. People turn to their faith in times of trouble. Edward Connick is the Public Safety Chaplain for the City of Mobile joins us to talk about how they help people dealing with loss. Guest: Well, everyone deals with loss differently. It […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Burritos Three Ways with Taqueria Mexico

It’s a good day for Studio 10′s Chelsey, because she’s back at Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to check out three of their signature burritos!. We’re featuring the Burrito Mama J, the Burrito Fajita, and the Burrito California. Watch the video to see how these delicious menu items are made!
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Sweet Grown Alabama Day

The goal at the Coastal Alabama Farmers & Fishermen’s Market is to provide local fruits, vegetables, seafood, and non-certifiable agricultural products through direct marketing for the general public and commercial establishments in an enjoyable place. You can support farmers on Sweet Grown Alabama Day this Saturday, July 23, from 9am-2pm at the Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermen’s Market. They encourage you to buy local and eat fresh. The market is open year round from 9am-2pm.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
WKRG News 5

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo celebrates National Zookeeper Week

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Zookeeper, Rachel Gulley is living her dream. For the last 10 years, she has been a zookeeper at the Alabama Gulf Coast zoo and this week, she and the rest of the zookeepers around the country are being recognized. National Zookeeper Week is held once a year to appreciate zookeepers’ […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for stabbing mother in hand: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed they have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his mother late Saturday night, according to a release from the MPD. Seatreion Stallworth, 20, was arrested for cutting his mother’s hand with a knife. Mobile Police Officers responded to the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2023 Miss Baldwin County, Miss Gulf Coast crowned

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Miss Baldwin County and Miss Gulf Coast were both crowned, along with their outstanding teens on Friday, July 15. This preliminary scholarship competition is part of the Miss Alabama program and the program intends to help young girls’ education by providing scholarships for college. The two winners will compete in the Miss Alabama competition.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes man arrested and booked into Metro Jail for the 17th time

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the 17th time, Jerry Fowler has been arrested and booked into Metro Jail. He’s someone that Captain Paul Burch considers a career criminal. “There’s this element of criminals within the criminal world that they will never ever ever change their behavior and their habits and they will continually try to hide,” said Captain Paul Burch.
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

$4M in new gear for Mobile’s fire department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department has expanded its fleet with nine new vehicles. It cost $4 million in total to add this additional apparatus, which will help maintain neighborhood safety. “It’s important for us to be able to provide our guys with the safest equipment and the most effective equipment possible,” said District […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered man located: Escambia Co.

UPDATE: An updated Facebook post says Countryman was located. ORIGINAL STORY: ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered man, who was last seen early Saturday morning in Pensacola, according to a Facebook post. William Daniel Countryman, 39, was last seen at around 5:57 a.m. Saturday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG

The Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Fest headlines 5 Things To Do for the Weekend of July 22nd-25th, brought to you by Mountain Dew!

First up we have the Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Fest at Jones Park in Gulfport. Come on down to the Barksdale Pavilion this Saturday from 11am-7pm as we welcome a variety of live entertainers, more than 20 food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, a DJ that will make you want to get up out of your seat and a popular MC that will keep the party going! Food trucks and entertainment? Now, that’s my jam!
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy