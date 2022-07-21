ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Victims identified in Napa County plane crash

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reGLD_0goJmzgP00
Napa County Sheriff

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed after a plane crash on Sunday in Napa County, KRON4 reported earlier this week. Authorities have now released the identities of the victims.

The victims are 61-year-old Roseville resident Scott Killian and 22-year-old Rocklin resident Dreyson Hicks, according to a press release from the Napa County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office. Killian was the pilot of the plane, and Hicks was a passenger.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near Pope Valley in Napa County. Officials say the crash also sparked a fire that burned at least one acre. The fire was contained on that Sunday.

The crash and the cause of death are still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Comments / 1

Related
KTVU FOX 2

1 person dead, 2 others injured by gunfire in Marin

MARIN, Calif. - One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting in Marin Sunday morning. The Marin County Sheriff was called to the scene Cole Drive in Marin City at 10:30 a.m. where more than one person was suffering from gunshot wounds. A spokesperson for the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Solano County Deputies Protect Home From Grass Fire

DIXON – Two Solano County sheriff’s deputies are being credited with protecting a home from a grass fire. On Sunday, Solano County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Schilling and Lopez were in the area of Hawkins and Pitt School roads in Dixon when they noticed that a roadside fire was getting close to a house, according to a sheriff’s department statement. They stopped and tried to contact the homeowners, but got no answer. The deputies then used a water hose outside the home to hold the fire back from the home. Firefighters from the Dixon Fire Department arrived and put out the fire.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

1 dead and two others hurt in Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says one person has died and two others were taken to the hospital following a crash in Sacramento. Law enforcement says just after 3 p.m Saturday an 82-year-old driver was going north on Stockton Blvd. when they decided to make a left turn onto McMahon Drive. At this time, according to law enforcement, a 29-year-old driver in a Toyota Rav 4 "ran the red light, veered right and struck 3 pedestrians."
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Rocklin, CA
City
Pope Valley, CA
Napa County, CA
Accidents
County
Napa County, CA
City
Roseville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Napa County, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

One dead in music video shooting, Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One man is dead and another is in stable condition after being shot on the scene of a music video, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department (FPD). Around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night, FPD responded to calls of a shooting near...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

20 people displaced after Sacramento County apartment fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — About 20 people are without a place to live and one person was injured after an apartment complex caught fire in Sacramento County on Sunday, authorities said. The fire started at an apartment complex off of Little Oak Lane, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by sedan in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after being struck by a sedan in Hayward, according to a press release from the Hayward Police Department. Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Tennyson Road and Dickens Avenue due to a crash that involved a pedestrian and a sedan, according to the press release. The driver stayed on scene and was not injured in the collision.
HAYWARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident
FOX40

Aggressive turkey attacks Vacaville officer’s patrol car

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department, Sunday morning a resident got the attention of a Vacaville officer to notify them of an aggressive turkey running around in the area. According to the post, when the officer found the turkey, it attacked...
VACAVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County Search and Rescue responds to 4 calls on Saturday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue received multiple calls on Saturday after finishing river navigation/jet boat operation training. They were able to help a medically compromised kayaker, a person floating in the Feather River with a deflated tube who had been separated from their group and was on safety standby for a law enforcement operation.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate fatal stabbing in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 7:57 a.m. on the 24000 block of Amador Street. Police arrived at the scene and found an unresponsive...
HAYWARD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
FOX40

Placer County residents killed in Napa County plane crash

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Napa County officials identified the two people who died in a plane crash on Sunday as 61-year-old Scott Killian and 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks. The plane crash happened Sunday morning around 8:30 near Pope Valley. The Napa County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said Killian, who was the...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Female Arrested for Arson in Oakley After Garage Set on Fire

At 1:46 pm Saturday, the Oakley Police Department and Contra Costa County Fire responded to a report of a house fire in the 4400 block of Macadamia Lane in the City of Oakley. While responding, it was reported that a domestic was in progress and that a garage was on fire.
OAKLEY, CA
FOX40

Fatal shooting in Fairfield during making of “rap video”

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found dead on Friday in Fairfield after a shooting in the 1700 block of Enterprise Driver, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area at around 11:15 p.m. and found a man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Burns Large 3-Story Home In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters battled a large house fire in Sacramento on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at a three-story home on Marmith Avenue near Garfield Avenue and Arcade Creek Park. There were reports of heavy fire in the garage and first floor that extended into the attic, firefighters say. The home had an “unconventional floorplan”, including a basement, and presented several challenges for crews, but they were able to knock it down. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville CHP looking for 2 people involved in hit and run crash

OROVILLE, Calif. - Oroville CHP is looking for two people who were involved in a hit and run crash at the Gold Country Casino on Saturday at around 4:30 a.m. CHP says they were driving either an F-350 or F-450 dually. If you know who these people are, Oroville CHP...
OROVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy