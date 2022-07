A fire that sparked Friday afternoon in Mariposa County has forced immediate evacuations for nearby residents, officials said. The Oak Fire started sometime after 2:30 p.m. near Highway 140 and Carstens Road by the community of Midpines, east of Modesto. Throughout the day, the fire has been spreading at a threatening pace. A news helicopter spotted at least one structure engulfed in flames later in the evening, and several other structures close to flames.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO