‘Severance’ Creator on the ‘Significance’ of Lumon’s Goats and Getting Off Reddit to Write Season 2

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 31-Aug. 6:. July 31: Actor Don Murray is 93. Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell is 91. Actor Susan Flannery ("Bold and the Beautiful") is 83. Actor France Nuyen ("South Pacific") is 83. Singer Lobo is 79. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 78. Singer Gary Lewis of Gary Lewis and the Playboys is 77. Actor Lane Davies ("Lois and Clark") is 72. Actor Barry Van Dyke ("Murder 101," "Diagnosis Murder") is 71. Actor Alan Autry ("In the Heat of the Night," "Grace Under Fire") is 70. Jazz pianist-actor Michael Wolff ("The Naked Brothers Band') is 70. Actor James Read ("Legally Blonde") is 69. Actor Michael Biehn ("The Terminator," ″Aliens") is 66. Singer-guitarist Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 65. Actor Dirk Blocker ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") is 65. Drummer Bill Berry (R.E.M.) is 64. Actor Wesley Snipes is 60. Country singer Chad Brock is 59. Musician Fatboy Slim is 59. Guitarist Jim Corr of The Corrs is 58. "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling is 57. Actor Dean Cain ("Lois and Clark") is 56. Actor Jim True-Frost ("American Odyssey," ″The Wire") is 56. Actor Loren Dean ("Space Cowboys") is 53. Actor Eve Best ("Nurse Jackie") is 51. Actor Annie Parisse ("How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days") is 47. Actor Robert Telfer ("Saved by the Bell") is 45. Country singer Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band is 44. Actor B.J. Novak ("The Office") is 43. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is 28. Actor Rico Rodriguez ("Modern Family") is 24.

