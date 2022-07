Effective: 2022-07-25 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aroostook THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL AROOSTOOK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, but frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy downpours are still likely. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northern Maine.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 23 MINUTES AGO