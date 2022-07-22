Former Ponies Gilbert and Frisch taken in MLB Draft

Fresh out of Stillwater Area High School three years ago when they were late-round draft picks, Drew Gilbert and Will Frisch were targeted much earlier while getting selected in this year’s Major League Baseball Draft.

Gilbert, a First Team All-American for the powerhouse University of Tennessee baseball team, landed with the Houston Astros in the first round — the No. 28 pick overall. Frisch, an Oregon State University sophomore who had season-ending elbow surgery in March, was selected in the sixth round (No. 173 overall) by the Chicago Cubs.