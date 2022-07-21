On the ground as security forces push back protesters in Sri Lanka

A body double may have replaced Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Iran, a top Ukrainian intelligence official claimed. What Happened: Putin appeared more alert and mobile than usual during his visit to Tehran for a trilateral summit with Turkey and Iran, Major General Kyrylo O. Budanov told Ukrainian outlet 1+1, according to the New York Post.
A man has been charged over an alleged plot with a Nigerian politician to harvest a man's kidney. Obinna Obeta, 50, from Southwark, south London, is accused under the Modern Slavery Act of arranging a man's travel with a view to him being exploited. Mr Obeta is suspected of conspiring...
A Chinese man has been executed for murdering his ex-wife by setting her alight while she was livestreaming. The woman, known as Lamu, was a well-known social media personality on Douyin, China's version of TikTok. Hundreds of thousands of her followers had watched videos about her life in the mountains...
Russia and Ukraine signed a deal with the UN and Turkey on Friday to allow grain exports through the Black Sea. It represents the first major agreement involving Moscow and Kyiv since the conflict broke out in February. The UN's Secretary General Antonio Guterres described it as a "beacon of...
Myanmar on Monday woke up to the news that the country's military junta had executed four democracy activists, including former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw and veteran protest leader Ko Jimmy. The BBC spoke to their family and friends weeks before the two men were put to death. "I love looking...
A Royal Navy warship has tracked two Russian submarines in the North Sea. British submarine hunter HMS Portland shadowed the vessels from Russia's Northern Fleet after they surfaced separately, north west of Bergen, Norway. The Navy said it tracked the pair as they travelled underwater south along the Norwegian coast...
Explosions have rocked a key Ukrainian port just a day after Kyiv and Moscow reached a landmark deal to allow the resumption of grain exports. Two missiles hit the city of Odesa in the early hours of Saturday morning, Ukraine's military said. Under the terms of Friday's deal, Russia agreed...
Nearly 1,200 undocumented migrants have arrived in Italy over the past 24 hours, authorities say. The migrants, who hail from several Asian, African and Middle Eastern nations, landed at ports in Sicily. Officials say 674 people were rescued and five dead bodies recovered from an overcrowded fishing boat off the...
Droughts, Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine have led to severe food shortages in the Horn of Africa, with millions of people going hungry. The BBC's Anne Soy reports from northern Kenya where food is scarce and many are struggling to feed themselves and their families. At a food distribution...
A British man is feared to have drowned after jumping from a boat in Italy to save his son. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, was at Lake Garda on holiday with his partner and two children, the local coastguard told the BBC. The family had rented a boat on Friday when...
The summer tourist season is under way, with some people travelling abroad for the first time since the Covid pandemic. But what is causing chaos at some UK airports?. BBC News has spoken to a number of airline workers anonymously over the last few weeks. We got the inside story...
Four democracy activists have been executed by Myanmar's military in what is believed to be the first use of capital punishment in decades. The four - including activist Ko Jimmy and lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw - were accused of committing "terror acts". They were sentenced to death in a closed-door...
Russia has added Guernsey to its list of unfriendly states and territories. The Kremlin has accused the island's government of supporting economic restrictions against the Russian Federation and has imposed sanctions. Reacting on Twitter, External Affairs Minister Jonathan Le Tocq said: "Clearly little Guernsey's sanctions are beginning to bite." Jersey...
FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - All things to all people, the U.S. dollar leaves its imprint in every corner of the global economy: It is the currency in which vital raw materials are bought and sold, and it is the safe haven to which investors turn in times of trouble.
Russia has placed the Isle of Man on its list of unfriendly states and territories for imposing economic sanctions on the country. The Manx government mirrored penalties introduced by the UK and EU following the invasion of Ukraine in February. In response the Kremlin has added the island to the...
Five wards at Scotland's largest hospital had to operate with one registered nurse on duty each. Staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow experienced the shortage on Monday night. It is an example of the severe pressure affecting health services across the country, which has intensified due to...
Japanese police are turning to tranquiliser guns in an attempt to stem the tide of wild monkey attacks that have been terrorising residents. In recent weeks, 42 people have been reported injured in Yamaguchi city - including children and the elderly. The attacks are being blamed on Japanese macaques. However,...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of "barbarism" after a missile attack on the port of Odesa. A landmark deal to resume Ukraine's grain exports - signed hours before the strike - now hangs in the balance. Kyiv has said preparations are still under way to resume the grain...
