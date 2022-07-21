ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

East Texan among 21 people charged in connection to $1.2 billion alleged medical fraud schemes

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRHBA_0goJkzkp00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texan was among 21 people who were charged in connection to alleged medical fraud schemes worth $1.2 billion.

Most of Overton’s City Council resigned citing ethical issues, now they’re told to come back

The Department of Justice said 36 defendants are facing criminal charges in 13 federal districts in the United States for alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment schemes, according to prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

As part of this case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has charged 21 people for healthcare kickback and they are accused of money laundering crimes.

Those charged include doctors, hospital executives, laboratory executives and marketers.

Man arrested, accused of robbing 5 banks, 1 in East Texas

Former True Health Diagnostics LLC CEO Christopher Grottenthaler, Susan L. Hertzberg who was formerly with Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation, former Rockdale Hospital d/b/a Little River Healthcare CEO Jeffrey Paul Madison, and others are defendants in a False Claims Act civil lawsuit titled United States ex rel. STF, LLC v. True Health Diagnostics, LLC, et al. , No. 4:16-cv-547 (E.D. Tex.).

Officials said they have reached civil settlements in this case, but criminal charges still remain.

33 doctors and healthcare leaders have agreed to pay more than $32 million to settle False Claims Act allegations that they were a part of the fraud. According to the criminal and civil cases, the defendants are accused of breaking the law and making money by paying and receiving illegal kickbacks for referring people to laboratories. The United States filed an amended complaint in May 2022.

“The civil settlements resolve allegations that doctors and healthcare executives violated the Anti-Kickback Statute by receiving thousands of dollars in remuneration from nine MSOs (management services organizations) in exchange for ordering laboratory tests from Little River, True Health, and/or Boston Heart,” according to prosecutors.

Criminal Case

U.S. v. Hertzberg, et al

The following people were indicted for conspiracy to commit illegal payments in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute:

  • Jeffrey Paul Parnell, 54, of Tyler
  • Susan L. Hertzberg, 64, of New York
  • Matthew John Theiler, 56, of Mars, Pennsylvania
  • David Weldon Kraus, 64, Loudon, Tennessee
  • Thomas Gray Hardaway, 49 of San Antonio
  • Laura Spain Howard, 48, of Allen
  • Jeffrey Paul Madison, 47, Georgetown, Texas
  • Todd Dean Cook, 57, Wimauma, Florida
  • William Todd Hickman, 59, of Lumberton, Texas
  • Christopher Roland Gonzales, 45, of McKinney, Texas
  • Ruben Daniel Marioni, 37, of Spring, Texas
  • Jordan Joseph Perkins, 38, of Conroe, Texas
  • Elizabeth Ruth Seymour, 39, of Corinth, Texas
  • Linh Ba Nguyen, 58, of Dallas,
  • Thuy Ngoc Nguyen, 54, of Dallas
  • Joseph Gil Bolin, 50, of Dallas
  • Heriberto Salinas, 62, of Cleburne, Texas
  • Hong Davis, 54, of Lewisville

The Anti-Kickback Statute does not allow offering, paying, soliciting, or receiving remuneration for referrals of items or services covered by Medicare, Medicaid and other federal health care programs.

“The defendants were charged for their roles in a conspiracy through which physicians were incentivized to make referrals to critical access hospitals and an affiliated lab in exchange for kickbacks which were disguised as investment returns; and in which marketers were incentivized to order, arrange for, or recommend the ordering of services from critical access hospitals and an affiliated lab in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute,” said prosecutors.

Two Texas critical access hospitals, Little River Healthcare (LRH) in Rockdale, Texas, and Stamford Memorial Hospital based in Stamford, Texas, worked with Boston Heart Diagnostics (BHD), a clinical laboratory based in Framingham, Massachusetts, that focused on blood testing.

BHD allegedly helped the hospitals bill their blood tests to insurers to appear as hospital outpatient services. Officials said the hospitals charged insurers more money than BHD could obtain as a laboratory.

Authorities also said the hospitals worked with marketers who partnered with management services organizations (MSOs) that provided investment chances to doctors in Texas. The MSO’s would also help process payments to doctors for the doctor’s laboratory referrals, said officials.

“Pursuant to the alleged kickback scheme, the hospitals paid a portion of their laboratory revenues to marketers, who in turn kicked back a portion of those funds to the referring physicians who ordered BHD tests from the hospitals or from BHD directly. BHD executives and sales force personnel leveraged the MSO kickbacks to gain and increase referrals and, in turn, to increase their revenues, bonuses, and commissions,” said prosecutors.

From July 1, 2015, to January 9, 2018, at least $11,256,241.68 in illegal kickback payments were exchanged by the defendants during the alleged scheme. On May 24, Laura Howard pleaded guilty to her involvement in the kickback conspiracy and Marioni pleaded guilty on July 20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 6

Related
messenger-news.com

Palestine Man Indicted in 53 Human Trafficking Deaths

SAN ANTONIO – A Palestine man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in San Antonio for his role in the fatal tractor trailer incident that occurred on June 27 which resulted in the death of 50 adults and three minor children. According to information from the Department...
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Overton VFD vending machine robbed for the third time

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Overton Volunteer Fire Department will no longer offer soda to the community after their vending machine was robbed, officials said. “To the person who broke into the machine, I would just like to let you know you just took money out of the hands of a VOLUNTEER fire department I […]
OVERTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Overton, TX
City
Corinth, TX
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Rockdale, TX
City
Lewisville, TX
City
Cleburne, TX
City
Lumberton, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Fraud#East Texas#Healthcare Services#East Texan#Tyler#City Council#The Department Of Justice#Rockdale Hospital#River Healthcare
bobgermanylaw.com

Tyler, MS – Five Dead in Pre-Dawn Crash at Van Hwy and CR-48

At about 5:00 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-car collision in the area of County Road 48 and Van Highway just outside of Tyler. All lanes of 110 Van Highway were closed until after 10:00 a.m. Officials on the scene confirmed five fatalities. The names...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
easttexasradio.com

Five Dead In Smith County Crash

Five people were killed Friday in a head-on collision on Highway 110 North in Smith County. All passengers from both cars involved are dead. The passengers of the Dodge Charger were 23-year-old Matthew Reneaux of Henderson, 26-year-old Jennifer Felix, and 38-year-old Marvin Jenkins, Jr., both of Tyler. The passengers of the Chevy Tahoe were 39-year-old Gabriel Salamanca and one juvenile from Mexico. According to investigators, the Charger was traveling at an excessive speed on the wrong side of the road.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police find meth, illegal pills during search warrant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A woman was arrested in Jacksonville on Wednesday after a joint task force, composed of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, the Jacksonville Police Department and the Bullard Police Department, found several illegal substances during a search warrant. The force executed a narcotics search warrant on Ardis Street, where they managed to […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.
TYLER, TX
NBC News

Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.

Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
LOUISIANA STATE
easttexasradio.com

Twenty-One Charged With Multistate Kickback Conspiracy

TYLER, Texas – The Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 36 defendants in 13 federal districts across the United States for more than $1.2 billion in alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment (DME) schemes. In connection with this national effort, the U.S....
TYLER, TX
Daily Fort Worth

53-year-old Dallas man is accused of robbing banks in Arlington, DeSoto, Lewisville, University Park and Sulphur Springs, police

Dallas, Texas – North Texas law enforcement agencies confirmed that a Dallas man accused of robbing several banks in the North Texas area has been arrested and charged. According to the information given by the investigators, the 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch is accused of robbing at least five banks in the North Texas area. Per the investigators, Disch has been robbing banks in Arlington, DeSoto, Lewisville, University Park, and Sulphur Springs.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick tests positive a second time for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in the last seven months, his campaign said Sunday.Patrick, 72, tested positive on Saturday and was experiencing mild symptoms, according to a campaign statement.Patrick was isolating at his house and planned to work from home this week.His campaign said the two-term Republican is fully vaccinated and received a booster last year.Patrick had previously tested positive on Dec. 27 and experienced mild symptoms.According to John Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Texas did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 12,059 new cases per day on July 8 to 12,013 new cases per day on Friday.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy