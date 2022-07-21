ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Affordable Connectivity Program in Rapid City

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
KEVN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Getting connected to the internet is a necessity at this point but internet prices will drain your wallet, making it hard for many people to access this resource. But...

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

newscenter1.tv

Getting the facts on the wheel tax

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Tuesday, the Pennington County Board of Commissioners held the. of an ordinance that would increase the county’s wheel tax from $2 to $5. Reactions so far have been mixed. In 2015, the South Dakota Legislature passed Senate Bill 1, which raised excise tax...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Well-known, respected Native American journalist Tim Giago passes away

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man behind the push for Native American Day in South Dakota passed away Sunday. Tim Giago, 88, was a long-time editor and journalist at the Native Sun News. He also, in 1981, founded the Lakota Times; the first independently owned Native American newspaper in the U.S., as well as Indian Country Today.
RAPID CITY, SD
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Government
newscenter1.tv

Spearfish offers residents alternative ways to keep cool while splashpad is closed

SPEARFISH, S.D. – While the Heritage Park Splashpad is currently closed, Spearfish residents are still finding ways to cool off this summer. The splashpad uses around three to 400,000 gallons of water a month. While one of the city’s wells is under maintenance, officials say the splashpad would only be placing stress on the city’s water system if it remained operational and not working properly.
SPEARFISH, SD
sdpb.org

Spelunkers take deep dive in unexplored, underwater Black Hills lake

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. A team of spelunkers has taken a deep dive into a previously unmapped, underwater lake near Rapid City. The expedition took place in Brooks Cave, which is located in the Black Hills Cave...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Harney eliminates Capital City at State Little League

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday night the Capital City team scored four runs in their final at-bat to walk off Rapid City in their South Dakota State Little League opener. Though they threatened again on Sunday, the team from Pierre ran out of late magic. After...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Tim Giago dies at 88. South Dakota native was fearless champion of Native people and journalism

Those are the words Doris Giago used when telling me that Tim Giago died in Rapid City on Sunday morning. Giago was 88. He was a fearless champion for the Lakota people and journalism. For decades, Giago wrote columns, editorials and news stories, founded and published newspapers and worked tirelessly to ensure Native Americans had a voice in the marketplace of ideas.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Early back-to-school shopping

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Class is almost back in session and stores are already starting to stock up on back-to-school supplies. The iconic beep at the store check-out is starting pick up pace as parents and college students begin to look for school supplies for the year. The earlier the better especially with school lists now posted online.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Watch those bumpers! Rapid City officials is warning drivers about larger vehicles parking on main roads

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -City officials are responding to the public over potential traffic issues involving larger parked vehicles in the downtown area. “One of the big things during tourist season as well as other parts of the year is the extended cab trucks that park downtown. A lot of these trucks are longer than your normal vehicles,” says Anna Gilligan, Parking Division manager of Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lead splash pad closed

LEAD — The splash pad at Manuel Brothers Park is closed until further notice. The popular feature at the park was officially closed on one of the hottest days of the summer, Monday when temperatures peaked at about 100 degrees. Lead City Administrator John Wainman said the issue is a broken part on the “mother board,” that powers the splash pad. The part had to be ordered, but due to supply chain issues, Wainman said he is unsure of when it will arrive. City residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the Lead City website, as well as on social media, for updates on progress.
LEAD, SD
buckrail.com

Officials concerned about AIS discovery in South Dakota

WYOMING — Environmental officials are voicing their concerns after zebra mussels were discovered in a reservoir just 27 miles from the Wyoming border last week. Pactola Reservoir, located 13 miles west of Rapid City, South Dakota, in the Black Hills, is a popular boating destination for Wyoming and South Dakota residents.
WYOMING STATE
Mix 97-3

Man Takes Axe to Vehicles at Sioux Falls Car Dealership

On Tuesday night (July 19), a Rapid City man went all Paul Bunyan on 18 different vehicles at the Graham Automotive dealership on 41st street, a few blocks west of Minnesota Avenue. If it wasn't challenging enough to find cars to buy since the pandemic, especially new vehicles, the last...
KEVN

Much needed rain possible this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An unsettled pattern has move into the area brining the possibility of rain and cooler but seasonable temperatures. Tonight lows in the 60s with the chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow highs in the upper 80s with a chance for some afternoon thunderstorms after 2 pm. The chance for some thunderstorms sticks around until Wednesday with temperatures looking to warm back up into the 90s by Saturday.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Brewery brings awareness to turtles

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Drink beer, save turtles; it’s what Hay Camp Brewery is doing Thursday, to bring awareness to preserving turtle habitats. Hay Camp began holding the event three years ago, when the Turtle Survival Alliance based out of North Carolina, and the Reptile Gardens began collaborating with the brewery.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Missing Rapid City boys located safe

UPDATE (4:03 p.m.): Jakobe Snowfly and Julian Baker have both been located safe according to the Rapid City Police Department. RAPID CITY, S.D. — Two Rapid City boys are missing and the Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate them. 11-year-old Jakobe Snowfly and...
RAPID CITY, SD

