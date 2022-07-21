ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Wabtec hosts engineering program for young girls

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11gKHq_0goJjfNk00

A local manufacturing company is hosting a program to introduce young girls to the engineering industry.

A former participant that is now a volunteer is weighing in and tells us how the program has impacted her career choices.

Wabtec is showing young girls that they can have a career in the engineering industry and the importance of getting them involved at an early age.

Wabtec is maximizing their efforts to introduce young girls to the engineering industry by holding a week long program.

MBA hosts luncheon to unite local businesses and volunteers

The girls participating in the program will complete interactive projects like constructing a rollercoaster from pipe foam insulation and coding robots.

“The girls right now are doing Ozobots. They’re little robots that you can code, and it’s more of an intro to programming. They use lines on the paper and can color code them,” said Amanda Hinkson, software engineer at Wabtec.

“We are basically taping the tubes together and making loops and then we’re cutting pieces of plastic to attract friction,” said Ava Buchholz, participator.

Hinkson said it is important to introduce young girls to this industry at an early age before they leave middle school.

AAA Erie branch holds grand reopening of newly expanded office

“If they don’t get that exposure in middle school, then they don’t necessarily try to do those things in high school and try to progress on that track of math and science,” said Hinkson.

A volunteer who went through the program tells us how the week of exploring engineering has played a role in her choice for a career.

“It’s just kind of cool to see where I am now. Coming to this camp, I had such a great time, and it did influence my career decision to look more into stem careers, especially engineering,” said Ellie Shade, volunteer and former participator.

A current participator tells us why she is considering this field as a career in the future.

“I might because I like designing things, and this is really something I like to do,” said Bella-Ann Hedderman, participator.

The 32nd annual VNEA World Junior Pool Championship returns to Erie

The former participator had advice for girls that might have an interest in stem careers.

“I would say definitely attend summer camps and attend any info sessions that you can just to get a glimpse into what it’s like,” Ellie Shade added.

Shade says she would promote the field of engineering to any woman.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Local third grader sells lemonade to support good causes

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. That is what one local third grader is doing in order to help those who are in need. Nine-year-old Aaron Kehl started selling lemonade last year in May. Since then he has raised around $2,200. All of the proceeds from the lemonade go towards whichever charity Kehl chooses […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

City of Erie celebrates culture and diversity through AmeriMasala

Hundreds of people celebrated Erie’s diversity on Saturday afternoon in Perry Square. The AmeriMasala Celebration returned to Downtown Erie. AmeriMasala is a celebration of the culture and diversity in Erie. This was celebrated with a parade that included drums and music. The parade traveled from 3rd and State Streets to Perry Square. There were cultural […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local restaurant hosts spaghetti dinner fundraiser for homeless vets

A local restaurant recently held a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support local veterans. Butch’s Place Family Restaurant on West 26th Street in Millcreek Township held a fundraiser dinner for homeless veterans on July 24. In addition to spaghetti, the fundraiser featured a military jeep and a veterans band. The restaurant said it would pick up […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Hundreds celebrate Erie’s first AmeriMasala Festival

On July 23, hundreds of people joined together to celebrate Erie’s diversity in Perry Square. The AmeriMasala Celebration returned to Downtown Erie on Saturday. AmeriMasala is a celebration of culture and diversity in Erie. This celebration included a parade with drums and music. The parade traveled from 3rd and State Streets to Perry Square. There […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Erie, PA
Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
Erie, PA
Business
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown YWCA Accused Of Using Sleep Drug During Nap Time

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown child care center is accused of using a common sleep drug during nap time. Last Friday, the Jamestown YWCA’s Early Childhood Education Director Lindsay Nobbs penned a letter to parents addressing allegations of unauthorized Melatonin use prior to nap time. Specifically, it is alleged...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Titusville Herald

Titusville Police Department program gives students a taste of life on the force

After exiting the squad car, Hudson Fratus approached a blue pickup truck. “The reason we stopped this vehicle is for an expired registration,” said Fratus. The man in the vehicle, who had a bottle of pills in the center console, told Fratus he had been having a rough time. That was a telltale sign that there might be more to this traffic stop.
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Run makes Erie stop

The 13th annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Run made a pit stop in Erie on Sunday, July 24. The cross-country ride began in Eugene, Oregon, and will end at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. Along the way, participants escort the “Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame.”. The torch...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

NWPA Pride Alliance hosts first ever Meadville pride event

The NWPA Pride Alliance hosted their first ever pride event in Meadville on Saturday. About 200 people attended the event on Upper Chestnut Street and Diamond Park. The opening ceremonies were hosted by NWPA Pride President Alex Sphon. People were able to enjoy a pride walk, street festival, food trucks, and much more. “We have […]
MEADVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Stem Careers#Volunteers
YourErie

U.S. Brig Niagara holds first public day sail since 2019

July 23 marked the first public day sail for the U.S. Brig Niagara in nearly three years. The Niagara has not held a public sail day since September of 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That changed on Saturday however. Some of those in attendance included several high school Girl...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

AmeriMasala Festival to take over downtown Erie

The AmeriMasala celebration returns to downtown Erie this Saturday. AmeriMasala is a celebration of the culture and diversity in Erie. Starting at noon, a parade will travel from 3rd and State Streets with drums and music. The parade will travel to Perry Square where there will be cultural activities as well as food trucks serving […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Meet the 13-year-old Erie entrepreneur who makes her own lip gloss

A 13-year-old entrepreneur tested the Erie market with a pop-up shop on State Street on Saturday while selling a collection of goods. The young business owner, Nalayah Williams, makes her own lip gloss and calls her brand the Nalayah Rae Collections. Williams mixes all of the ingredients together from scratch and also does her own […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
YourErie

AAA Erie branch holds grand reopening of newly expanded office

AAA returns to Erie. The company hosted a grand reopening at its newly expanded Erie office Thursday morning. Community members and local leaders gathered at the AAA Erie branch office on Peach Street, celebrating the expansion that will help AAA continue to grow its Erie footprint. Local leaders including Senator Dan Laughlin, State Rep. Robert […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Playhouse Board speaks out after multiple members quit

Members of the Erie Playhouse Board spoke out for the first time since a personnel move led to a shake up and a number of people quitting the volunteer board. It started with an alleged incident during rehearsal that led to the firing of a long time staff member. That started the riff that led […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Discover Presque Isle returns July 25-31

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Presque Isle State Park once again will be in the spotlight for the annual week-long Discover Presque Isle event, but it will be missing a familiar component. Several events and activities will be held from July 25 through July 31, including everything from pancake breakfasts to hikes...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Scammers Create Imaginary Event to Dupe Erie Vendors

Scammers 1,000 miles from Erie tried to dupe local vendors into paying for space at a made-up festival. A poster started appearing all over local Facebook feeds, offering space at a summer pop-up shop in Perry Square. Vendors could rent space for $80 to $100, and in return, the poster...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Class of 2020 Erie Aquatics Hall of Fame finally inducted

After a two year hiatus, the 2020 Erie Aquatics Hall of Fame took place on July 24. The event took place at the Ambassador Center on Peach Street. On Sunday, 12 people were inducted into the Hall of Fame for Erie Aquatics. Whether they were a swimmer, a diver, or another water spot, these individuals […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town July 22-24

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. Sounds Around Town is WQLN’s series of free concerts and TV and radio broadcasts, outdoors at WQLN, 8425 Peach Street, Erie (indoors in case of inclement weather), featuring all local bands. Each year, music lovers of all ages enjoy WQLN’s Sounds Around Town free concerts in the picturesque setting of WQLN’s wooded pavilion. The public is invited and encouraged to bring their picnic blankets and festival chairs for four family-friendly evenings of local entertainment. As an added bonus, you get a peek at the behind-the-scenes operation of WQLN PBS NPR production. We record the concerts live and air them on WQLN PBS on Thursday nights in the summer and on WQLN NPR throughout the coming year. The show will take place on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Brooke Surgener. To learn more about these concert series, please visit their website or call 814-864-3001.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Drum circle and 814 Concert canceled

We have been informed by the City of Erie that the drum circle and 814 concert planned for Sunday night have been canceled. These events have been canceled due to the predicted upcoming weather for Sunday night. Residents are encouraged to join the city next Sunday July 31 at Wayne Park where these events will […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Conneaut Lake Park holds Mid-Summer Festival

Conneaut Lake Park is hosting its Mid-Summer Festival. Over 50 vendors are taking part in the festival and guests have the opportunity to enjoy the performing bands as well as the tiki bar. There were plenty of classic cars on hand for a cruise-in at the park on Saturday. If...
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy