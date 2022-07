BOX ELDER, S.D. — Box Elder Police were taken on a wild ride Friday morning while attempting to apprehend a suspect thought to be driving a stolen vehicle. After receiving a call about a possible stolen vehicle, Box Elder Police initiated a traffic stop on a late 90’s model Ford pickup around 8:15 a.m. in the area of Cottonwood Drive and Line Road. The driver refused to stop, and instead drove through fields, pastures, and fences onto Radar Hill Road before entering the Prairie View subdivision.

BOX ELDER, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO