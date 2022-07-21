ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axtell, TX

Volunteers, college students rally to build wheelchair-accessible swing in Axtell

By Kourtney David
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Axtell resident Dede Lee, watching her sports-loving, outgoing and wheelchair-using son Tristan grow up with spinal muscular atrophy type 2 was no easy job. But she knows in a world with growing accessibility there’s nothing that can hold him back. “He’s definitely got his dreams and he’s...

WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: MCC accepting Distinguished Alumni nominations

The McLennan Community College Foundation’s Highlander Alumni & Friends Association is accepting nominations through Friday for its 2022 Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Leader awards. Nomination forms for both awards are available online at www.mclennan.edu/foundation under “Quick Links and Forms.”. Questions about the nomination process should be directed to...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Central Texas schools say "no" to shorter school weeks

SALADO, Texas — Some Texas schools are throwing away five day work weeks to attract more teachers. The Texas Tribune reported that it's those schools who have kept to a normal schedule that are losing their teachers. Schools in Central Texas, like Salado ISD and Moody ISD said they...
SALADO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco pastor fills stomachs and hearts with donated food trailer

When Pastor Albert Fuentes heard about the tragedy in Uvalde he knew exactly what he needed to do. He packed up his trailer, the Disaster Relief Food Kitchen, loaded with over 600 meals, rallied more than 30 volunteers and set out to serve up delicious food with a side of compassion to families who needed it most. His mission: show people love.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Kids focus on aquaponics at YMCA

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is launching Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on the USDA 2010 Guidelines. The series will kick off from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the county extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. Call 254-757-5180 for information. Day camp.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Texas Ranger Museum to hire development director

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum plans to add a director of development, with plans to expand its footprint and add modern exhibits. The new director will travel around the country most of the year raising funds and applying for grants for the museum, which is the official state museum for the Texas Rangers, an elite state enforcement agency that’s existed in some form since the early 1800s. The new director will report to Lisa Blackmon, Waco’s assistant city manager in charge of tourism.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Good News Friday: July 22, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 24 Killeen ISD Career Center FFA members have been awarded a Loan Star degree award. The Career Center received the largest number of awards in the district’s history and has the most in the state for the past school year. Way to go guys!. West...
KILLEEN, TX
247Sports

Life of Fitz: David Smoak in Waco, Texas

This edition of the Life of Fitz podcast features host Tim Fitzgerald calling his new friend and media colleague David Smoak in Waco, Texas. "Smoaky," as he's known in Texas, has been honored as a TV reporter and anchor and radio play-by-play broadcaster by the Associated Press. He is now part of the staff of SicEm365, a Baylor website, hosting their three-hour weekday radio show also live streams on YouTube from 3-6 p.m. Smoak is the owner of one of the longest-running websites in Texas, Smoaky.com. A member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and Texas High School Football Hall of Fame ballot committee and has a vote for the Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Awards. Inducted into the East Texas Coaches Association Hall of Honor and a member of the Football Writer’s Association of America, Pro Football Writer’s Association. Smoak, whose father was a Naval Academy graduate, is a graduate of both Tyler Junior College and Stephen F. Austin State University.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Belton ISD hiring for all positions at Job Fair

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? The Belton Independent School District can help!. The district is hosting a Job Fair for all positions this Monday at Chisholm Trail Elementary, located at 1082 S. Wheat Road in Belton, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Those interested in pursuing a career in Belton ISD, or just want to learn more about the district, are invited to attend.
BELTON, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Killeen, Texas Couple Are On A Mission To Spread The Word of God

Have you spotted these two people on the side of the road handing out Bibles in and around Killeen, Texas? I certainly have, and after passing by them several times, I decided to stop and talk. I'm glad I did! This has got to be by far my favorite article to share with Killeen, Texas. It’s practically a movie that needs to be made, and I am so honored to be the person to help share their story.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Camp Fimfo brings ‘glamping’ to Waco

Camp Fimfo, a “glamping” resort, opened its doors on July 15. The Waco location, on the Bosque River next to McLennan Community College and Hawaiian Falls, offers an alternative to camping ready-made for families wanting to visit and see Waco. “Glamping” is a combination of the outdoor aspects...
KWTX

Rapper Wesley “Hotboy Wes” Lewis arrested in Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Rapper Wesley Lewis known as “Hotboy Wes” was arrested Saturday night in Brazos County. Wesley Lewis,25, was charged with possession of marijuana was released from jail after posting a $3,000 bond from Brazos County jail. A Bryan Police officer conducted a traffic stop...
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Built on a Name: Waco’s Paul Tyson field

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Often stadiums are named after people and at first communities are familiar, but years later their name might remain on the stadium while their story and legacy starts to fade. We’re trying to tell those stories. This week we’re featuring Waco’s Paul Tyson field, named after...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Foes to friends: District 9 rivals team up to chase World Series title

ROSEBUD-LOTT, Texas — For nine months of the year, the girls on the District 9 Little League Senior Division softball team are enemies, representing rival high schools across Bell County. But, this summer, the group has gone from foes to friends and are just a few wins away from representing Central Texas at the World Series.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Salado girl writes poem for Uvalde families

SALADO, Texas — Two months after the Uvalde shooting, Central Texans are still finding ways to send love to Uvalde. A young girl form Salado recently wrote a poem that she put on YouTube that she hopes reaches the Uvalde victims. While she wishes to remain anonymous, 6 News...
SALADO, TX
KWTX

Man shot twice at McLennan County game room

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County’s Sheriff Office a shooting that left one man injured at a game room in the area. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. July 23 outside the game room on North Connally Drive and Old Dallas Road. The man was hit twice...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

