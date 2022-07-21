Rider senior joins Colt Cadets

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The sweetest little girl came into the News Channel 6 studio on Thursday, and we just have to share her with y’all!. Jayde Bradford is almost two years old, and will be representing Texoma at the International Girl Pageant in Florida in the week of July 25. While some might say she’s a little young to be a beauty queen, International Girl Pageant’s Regional Director Ashley Miller pointed to the benefits of the event.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO