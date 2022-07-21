Rider senior joins Colt Cadets

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - Rockin T’s Cure for Kids hosted their 11th annual C.E. Benson softball tournament in Temple Saturday. The event raises money for kids in southwest Oklahoma suffering from cancer or other serious illnesses. The C.E. Benson softball tournament is about much more than softball, according to...
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The sweetest little girl came into the News Channel 6 studio on Thursday, and we just have to share her with y’all!. Jayde Bradford is almost two years old, and will be representing Texoma at the International Girl Pageant in Florida in the week of July 25. While some might say she’s a little young to be a beauty queen, International Girl Pageant’s Regional Director Ashley Miller pointed to the benefits of the event.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An agency with the goal of helping people access food, health care and cash assistance services held a two day hiring event this week. The Texas Health and Human Services commission is looking to fill multiple positions in Wichita Falls and across Texas. Employees in these positions will help those receiving assistance from Medicaid, SNAP and TANF.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Wichita Falls Police are investigating an injury accident that happened on the northbound Lloyd Ruby Overpass just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Our crews on the scene say at least one lane of traffic was blocked off to clean up the wreck and that WFPD Crime Scene Unit van was also on scene.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and first responders are investigating and cleaning up a wreck on Lloyd Ruby Overpass. The wreck happened just before 6 p.m. past the 6th Street exit in the northbound lanes. The onramp at 8th Street was closed as police worked the scene. The freeway was not closed, but […]
A high-speed pursuit that began in Altus, Oklahoma and ran through three Oklahoma counties ended in Wilbarger County in Texas Wednesday, July 20. Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy stated that the chase started at around 11:30 p.m. when a patrol officer observed two vehicles racing in the 1400 block of East Broadway in Altus, heading west.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said the driver of a pickup involved in a deadly crash on the Lloyd Ruby Overpass has been charged with manslaughter. The crash was reported at around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. Police confirmed Monday morning 33-year-old Michael Lynn...
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will make stops in three cities in the KFDX/KJTL viewing area over the next several days. The Democratic opponent to incumbent Governor Greg Abbott will host town halls in Quanah and Wichita Falls on Sunday, July 24, 2022, as well as Bowie on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three people were injured after a Friday night crash on Old Iowa Park Road. Wichita Falls Police were called to an accident on 2700 Old Iowa Park just before 7 p.m. Officers say a GMC Terrain was traveling east in the left lane of Old...
North Texas saw its hottest days of the year this week and in many areas broke records. Bowie and Nocona experienced the highest temperatures of the year this past week and long stretches of triple-digit temperatures. Records from the National Weather Service show the all-time highest temperature for Wichita Falls was 117 degrees on June 28, 1980. While it got hot this week the high for the week was 114 on July 20. Five of the all-time highs were from June and July of 1980.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After being on a downward trend most of this year, the unemployment rate in Wichita Falls rose back above 4% in June to the highest level since February. The June rate of 4.5% compares to May’s 3.9%, but it is still a significant improvement from...
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about a dog named Rocko. He’s a stylish dog who is active and is looking for his forever home.
Woman killed, 3 people injured after a rollover crash in Clay County (Clay County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday evening, a woman lost her life while three people suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Clay County. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident happened at about 7 p.m. on Northbound US 287 near the Little Wichita River just outside of Henrietta [...]
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A home schooling fair took place Thursday which taught parents all they need to know on how to start home-schooling their kids. Home Educators Around Texoma, or H.E.A.T., is a group that was formed about 20 years ago to support families trying to home-school their kids. Families that join the group can benefit by attending activities to learn about resources, fellowships and more.
While you probably wouldn't notice while staying in city limits, the monarch butterfly migration is one of the coolest things to sweep through Oklahoma each year. Hailing from North-Central Oklahoma, I had never noticed it before moving to South Texas fresh out of school. Back in 2004, I had been...
Comments / 0