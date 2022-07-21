Falcons' Deion Jones lands on PUP for start of training camp

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The easiest thing for the Florida Panthers this summer would have been to maintain the status quo, especially after posting the NHL’s best record. The Panthers went a different way. Matthew Tkachuk was introduced Monday as the team’s newest addition, three days after the Panthers and Calgary completed a trade that sent Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a conditional first-round draft pick to the Flames. It was the latest big move for Florida, which earlier this summer hired Paul Maurice to take over for Andrew Brunette — a coach of the year finalist as an interim for the Panthers this past season — and now parts ways with both the franchise’s all-time leading scorer in Huberdeau and a defenseman in Weegar who led the team in skater minutes over the past two seasons.
