(Radio Iowa) – The State Historical Society’s mobile museum is touring several cities in Iowa this summer and currently is parked in Sibley. Michael Morain of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs says it brings artifacts to Iowans who can’t make the trip to the State Historical Museum in Des Moines. “We really think it’s important to take artifacts out and about to Iowans,” Morain says. “After all, the collection belongs to all of us.”

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO