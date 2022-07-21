ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap Lake, WA

UPS Driver Pulls Unconscious Child From Pool, Performs CPR in Eastern Washington

Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOAP LAKE — A UPS driver helped save the life of a child who had stopped breathing in a pool at the Smokiam Resort Wednesday afternoon. Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle...

www.chronline.com

ifiberone.com

Woman dies after falling into canal near Royal City while trying to rescue dog

ROYAL CITY — A Moses Lake woman trying to rescue her dog from a canal near Royal City died after she fell into the water. Emergency personnel responded about 12:45 p.m. Sunday to a canal off of Dodson Road Southwest, near Road 12 Southwest after witnesses say 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado had fallen into the canal, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
ROYAL CITY, WA
kpq.com

Moses Lake Woman Falls Into Canal, Dies

(Moses Lake, WA) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is reporting the death of a Moses Lake woman who passed away after falling into an irrigation canal three miles east of Royal City. Authorities say this happened Sunday afternoon around 12:45 when the woman, identified as 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado, was trying to rescue a dog that had fallen into the canal off Dodson Road SW near Road 12 SW. Delgado went into the canal and fell beneath the water. She did not resurface. According to Grant County, Delgado became trapped by the turbulence in a plunge pool, and her body was recovered once the water released its grip. Her body is now at the coroner's office. An autopsy is planned.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

ATV Engulfed in Fire on No. 2 Canyon Road

Wenatchee firefighters recently responded to a fully engulfed ATV on a Canyon Road highway last Saturday, burning up half an acre of dry grass. Around 4:43 p.m. on July 23, Chelan County Fire District #1 responded to a vehicle fire on No. 2 Canyon Road at milepost 3. The fire slowly moved from the ATV to the surrounding grass and dry brush, burning half an acre.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Police Capture Elusive Suspect After Fleeing the Police Twice

Wenatchee Police Officers apprehended a man Friday evening, who is suspected of illegally possessing a firearm and eluding police twice this year. Police started pursuing suspect 39-year-old Justin Graham after it was confirmed that he fled from police by motorcycle twice, refusing to stop after minor traffic violations. Sergeant Cory...
WENATCHEE, WA
Idaho State Journal

One dead, two injured in wreck that shut down Idaho highway for three hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision which occurred on July 22, 2022, at 5:40 P.M. on US Highway 93 at 3700 N in Twin Falls County. A 2014 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on 3700 N. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on US93. The Ford failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by the Chevrolet. The driver of the Ford, a 26-year-old...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kpq.com

Missing Kayaker Found at the Little Wenatchee River

The missing kayaker who disappeared on the Little Wenatchee River was found Friday afternoon, ending a month-long search. Around 4 p.m. on July 22, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office’s Swift Water Rescue Team found the body of William Henniger after determining that water levels were not going to be hazardous for first responders.
WENATCHEE, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries address line cutting during busy summer season

Some drivers are getting cut off while waiting to catch a ferry, even as the state ferry system and state patrol launched a program to keep this from happening. Washington State Ferries says while it's unclear if it’s happening more than usual this summer, more people seem to be noticing and are getting fired up about it. They’re urging people to wait their turn, and for everyone to keep safety in mind.
EDMONDS, WA
ifiberone.com

Brush fire destroys home and vehicle near Ephrata

EPHRATA - A brush fire south of Ephrata got out of hand for a short time on Thursday, destroying a home and a vehicle. Grant County Fire District 13 officials say the blaze broke out near Dodson Road and Neva Lake Road shortly after 1 p.m. The fire was confined...
FOX 28 Spokane

Man arrested for drugs after being found unconscious in car

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Deputies arrested a man they found passed out in a car with suspected fentanyl pills. 39-year-old Felix W. Schuck is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

MISSING: 22-year-old Dhelila Mad Plume last seen in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies across the State of Washington are searching for missing 22-year-old Dhelila Spotted Eagle Mad Plume who was last seen in Spokane, Wash. on April 17, 2022. According to a Facebook post by the Washington State Attorney General, Plume has Autism and was living...
SPOKANE, WA
eastidahonews.com

Endangered missing person alert issued for northern Idaho man

BOUNDARY COUNTY — Officials in northern Idaho have issued an endangered missing person alert for a 76-year-old man who disappeared early Thursday morning. Robert Wayne Swindle was last seen in the vicinity of Deep Creek Loop in Boundary County around 12 – 1 a.m., according to an Idaho State Police news release.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
ifiberone.com

Firefighters on scene of two brush fires south of Ephrata

EPHRATA — Two brush fires are currently burning along state Route 17, south of Ephrata. Grant County Fire District 13 is on scene of a brush fire near SR 17 and Rocky Ford. The fire is estimated at about five acres. Grant County Fire District 5 is at another...
EPHRATA, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

See the stroke death rate in Idaho

Investigated the stroke death rate in Idaho using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

North Idaho reports seven more COVID-19 deaths

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — COVID-19 is still taking a toll in North Idaho. The Panhandle Health District reported 391 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, as well as seven more deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the PHD's virus-related fatalities to 982. It also reported 18 districtwide hospitalizations,...

