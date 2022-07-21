Rapper Jack Harlow Bizarrely Falls In Love With Vintage AFL Fashion

Despite being one of the most well-known celebrity couples on the planet, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a surprise wedding was anything but flashy. In fact, the recently reunited couple eschewed a big Hollywood party in favor of a middle-of-the-night ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The bride opted for a white gown she saved "from an old movie," while the groom wore a jacket from his closet, Lopez recently revealed in her On The JLo newsletter. And even though the singer-dancer-actress is known for her signature over-the-top glam, Lopez's wedding day beauty look was topped off by a simple, sandy brown manicure — an unexpected twist from the elaborate nail art she usually goes for. (Remember that glittery double French mani she recently wore?)

