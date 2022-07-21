ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rapper Jack Harlow Bizarrely Falls In Love With Vintage AFL Fashion

By Max Sherry
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jack Harlow has a new found love for our beloved Aussie Rules. The US rap sensation isn't too fussed about the fast-paced and electrifying game itself – he's more interested in the fashion, of course. No no, not the tight shorts or sleeveless jerseys the players wear. Actually,...

www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kim Kardashian Is "More in Love With Pete Davidson Than Ever"

Geographical distance has nothing on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who are currently thousands of miles apart, but closer than ever. Although Pete is currently living in Australia for a project, their hectic schedules aren't coming between them — in fact, it's having quite the opposite effect. "Kim and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
SPORTbible

Boxing World Champion Sunny Edwards Beats Up Twitter Troll Who Travelled 200 Miles To Challenge Him

IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards beat up a Twitter troll who travelled across the country to challenge him at his gym in Sheffield. Watch the video below:. Edwards, who holds an unbeaten professional record of 18-0, was challenged to a sparring session by Italian fighter Fabrizio Tanga, who travelled up from London to test himself against the world champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Kelly Stafford Instagram Photos For Matthew Stafford Are Going Viral

Kelly Stafford has been having some fun on Instagram lately. This Saturday morning, the social-media celebrity gave her husband, NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford, a shout-out as he reports to training camp. "May year 14 be just as beautiful and graceful as the rest. Happy camp report day @matthewstafford See ya...
NFL
SheKnows

Stephen & Ayesha Curry Prove Their Love Is Still Going Strong in Super-Sweet PDA-Filled Photos

Click here to read the full article. Ayesha and Stephen Curry are still just young kids in love at heart. On July 22, Ayesha lit up everyone’s timeline with a PDA snapshot starring her and Stephen that everyone is adoring right now. She posted the photos with the caption, “The most fun with you🖤.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) In the photos, we see Ayesha sitting on Stephen with his arms on her thighs, and hers around his shoulders. They’re smiling from ear to ear, looking like teenagers in love! In the next photo,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Aussie Rules#Australian#American
SPORTbible

Drake Places Insane $2.3 Million Bet On UFC London Card

Rap superstar Drake has placed a staggering $2.3 million (£1.9 million) bet on the UFC London card tonight, with the Canadian fancying Scousers Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett to win. The pair return to the O2 Arena for the stacked card and will be hoping to replicate their successes...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Dine with Heather Dubrow, Undercover Billionaire Star and More

Tarek El Moussa will always make time for the people who matter most in his life. In a photo shared to Instagram, the Flipping 101 star, 40, advised his followers to "make time for the people and the things that matter to you." The post featured him and his pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa, 34, posing behind a group of well-dressed friends who reconnected over dinner on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
SHAPE

Here's the Exact Nail Polish Jennifer Lopez Wore for Her Wedding

Despite being one of the most well-known celebrity couples on the planet, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a surprise wedding was anything but flashy. In fact, the recently reunited couple eschewed a big Hollywood party in favor of a middle-of-the-night ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The bride opted for a white gown she saved "from an old movie," while the groom wore a jacket from his closet, Lopez recently revealed in her On The JLo newsletter. And even though the singer-dancer-actress is known for her signature over-the-top glam, Lopez's wedding day beauty look was topped off by a simple, sandy brown manicure — an unexpected twist from the elaborate nail art she usually goes for. (Remember that glittery double French mani she recently wore?)
LAS VEGAS, NV
bravotv.com

Craig Conover Is Speechless Over His Latest Career Milestone

The Southern Charm cast member is celebrating a major achievement for his Sewing Down South business. Craig Conover has just celebrated a major new milestone with his home and pillow business, Sewing Down South. The Southern Charm cast member was left speechless while commemorating his latest career achievement, as captured in a recent post on Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

84K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy