Man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that killed dog

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The oppressively hot conditions are finally taking a vacation from the area as highs today will only be in the upper 80s to around 90. It will still be humid as a cold front approaches. This front will bring the threat for thunderstorms today, a few of which could be on the strong side, especially southeast. A gusty t'storm will be possible this morning but the better chance for severe weather arrives mid to late afternoon. The main threat will be damaging winds, torrential rain, and hail. For this reason, the CBS 21 First Warning Weather team has declared today a Weather Watch Day.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO