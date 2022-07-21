ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that killed dog

By CBS 21 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin County, PA — UPDATE | The Chambersburg Police Department says it arrested Dajohn Sanders on Friday, July 22 in connection with the shooting that happened July 12 at 357 Lincoln...

