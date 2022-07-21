ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Firm Funding William Lacy Clay-Backed PAC Is Tied to Cori Bush Opponent’s Father

By Akela Lacy
The Intercept
The Intercept
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A company linked to the father of a Missouri Democratic congressional contender is funding a political action committee attacking his opponent, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission. YACHAD PAC, a new committee spending against Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., in her upcoming primary challenge, is run by Republican...

theintercept.com

The Intercept

The Intercept

New York City, NY
ABOUT

The Intercept is an award-winning news organization dedicated to holding the powerful accountable through fearless, adversarial journalism.

 https://theintercept.com/

