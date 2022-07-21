ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aromas, CA

Cal Fire responding to fires in Aromas

By BenitoLink Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCal Fire said it is on scene of two separate vegetation fires on Anzar Road in Aromas. As of 7:15 p.m. fire had burned about...

Comments / 0

 

CBS San Francisco

Crews stop forward progress of brush fire in unincorporated Morgan Hill

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- Crews in the South Bay were able to stop the forward progress of a brush fire in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill that threatened structures Sunday afternoon.The Santa Clara County Unit of Cal Fire first posted about the incident on its Twitter account at around 1:21 p.m. Sunday, saying that the fire was burning in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill on the 600 block of Pratt Lane. Some structures were being threatened as firefighters made their aggressive initial attackAbout 20 minutes later, Cal Fire confirmed that firefighters were able stopped forward progress of the incident, called the Pratt Fire, at about one half an acre.   The threat to structures mitigated with some vehicles involved, Cal Fire said. Crews will remain on the scene to monitor the fire and mop up.  
MORGAN HILL, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in overnight crash, San Jose

(KRON) — One person died in a solo vehicle crash in San Jose last night, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD). Officers were called to Aborn Road and Brigadoon Way to investigate a traffic collision that involved one vehicle. According to police, a 2004 black Honda sedan with only a driver inside was headed west on Aborn Road in the third lane when it traveled outside of the roadway and hit a light pole. The driver was declared dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Aircraft crashes in San Jose, one injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are responding to a report of a small aircraft crashing in San Jose on Friday. The crash happened at Karl Street and Ocala Avenue, near Reid-Hillview Airport at 7:12 p.m. The adult male pilot was hospitalized with “life-threatening injuries” but has been stabilized, the San Jose Fire Department said. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oak Fire Smoke to Drift Into the Bay Area Monday

The Bay Area Air Quality District said smoke from the Oak Fire will make its way into the Bay Area starting Monday. In a tweet, the agency said the smoke coming from Mariposa County will drift into the region. "Hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Mountain lion spotted in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A mountain lion was spotted early Saturday morning in San Mateo, police announced in a Facebook post. The animal was caught on video around 1:52 a.m. in the driveway of a home on the 1400 block of Yew Street. Police say the mountain lion...
SAN MATEO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Aromas Fire 40 to 50 acres, evacuation orders issued and structures threatened

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE July 21, 2022, at 4:33 p.m.-- CAL FIRE is saying the Aromas Fire is 52 acres and is burning off Anzar Road and Forest Road, West of Aromas in San Benito County. Evacuation orders have been issued for Anzar Road to Forest Road to School Road to Highway 101, according to CAL The post Aromas Fire 40 to 50 acres, evacuation orders issued and structures threatened appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
KRON4 News

One dies after being hit by Caltrain in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after being struck by a Caltrain train in Palo Alto Saturday afternoon, agency officials sent an email to KRON4. A unidentified pedestrian was struck and killed by a northbound train around 4:47 p.m. near West Meadow Drive. As of 6:15...
PALO ALTO, CA
KSBW.com

Incorrectly painted lanes on street cause confusion in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. — A newly repaved and stripped street in Hollister is causing confusion for drivers and community members. The lanes along Ladd Lane were incorrectly drawn. “I saw it later in the afternoon on my way home from work, and I thought, Woah, this is the strangest thing...
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Protesters call for closure of Reid-Hillview Airport after small-plane crash

SAN JOSE -- A recent small airplane crash in San Jose is renewing calls to close Reid-Hillview Airport in East San Jose.On Saturday evening, a few dozen neighbors demonstrated at the crash site and chanted "Shut it down now! Shut it down now!""[This is crash] number seven.  There's another one that I don't know about, they were talking about it.  It could be number 8," said demonstrator Dara Cano.Cano has lived across from the airport for 50 years. The plane crashed near her house at the corner of Ocala Avenue and Karl Street, just outside of the airport.  Investigators believe...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Anzar Fire 52 acres, evacuation orders issued and north side contained

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE July 21, 2022, at 4:33 p.m.-- CAL FIRE is saying the Anzar Fire is 52 acres and is burning off Anzar Road and Forest Road, west of Aromas in San Benito County. Evacuation orders have been issued for Anzar Road to Forest Road to School Road to Highway 101, according to CAL The post Anzar Fire 52 acres, evacuation orders issued and north side contained appeared first on KION546.
KRON4 News

Rally held for Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose to close

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Neighbors of the Reid-Hillview Airport rallied near the site of Friday night‘s plane crash in San Jose. The wreckage has been cleared and now neighbors are demanding the airport close. Almost 24 hours after a small plane crashed in front of a home in east San Jose, neighbors of Reid-Hillview […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Small Plane Crash in San Jose: PD

San Jose police are investigating after a small plane crashed near the Reid-Hillview Airport Friday evening. The crash happened in the area of Ocala Avenue and Karl Street. Police said a man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police are also reporting downed powerlines near the accident.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CAL FIRE fighting three acre fire with rapid rate of spread on Anzar Road

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A fire is burning in Aromas and is now three acres with a rapid rate of spread, according to CAL FIRE BEU. There are two vegetation fires on Anzar Road and an air attack has been requested. It is unclear which fire is three acres or if it is the combined acreage The post CAL FIRE fighting three acre fire with rapid rate of spread on Anzar Road appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area air advisory issued for Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) has issued an air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke for Monday, July 25. KRON On is streaming now The Oak Fire in Mariposa County is the culprit behind the advisory this time, as smoke from the fire is expected to be transported […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police investigate solo fatal crash

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal solo vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. The incident happened at 11:47 p.m. in the area of Brigadoon Way and Aborn Road, according to the San Jose Police Department. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 black Honda...
SAN JOSE, CA

