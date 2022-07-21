ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

WATCH: Police Ask for Help Identifying Gunmen from Neenah Gentlemen’s Club

By Casey Nelson
 3 days ago

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects from a disturbance earlier this month at the Peppermint Hippo, a topless gentlemen’s club in Neenah. Multiple people entered...

wearegreenbay.com

Argument in Neenah gentleman’s club leads to weapons being displayed, deputies seek information

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving weapons that occurred at a gentleman’s club in Neenah on July 10. According to a release, deputies responded to the Peppermint Hippo around 4:30 a.m. on July 10 after receiving a call that reported ‘several individuals entering the business with semi-automatic handguns.’
Neenah PD search for owner of lost lizard

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – This little guy is taking a break from selling insurance and instead just trying to find their way home. According to the Neenah Police Department, its Friday night shift crew found a lost lizard roaming the city. Officers placed this wanderer in a cardboard box...
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident shuts down portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday due to a traffic incident. Authorities say the accident happened near the 1200 block of Shawano Avenue. The road is now closed from Oneida Street to Ridge Road because a power pole was hit in the accident.
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 23, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 23, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay

No one injured in industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured after an industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 600 block of Liberty Street around 4:00 p.m at Convergen Energy. Green Bay Battalion Chief Dave Kolz said...
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Warehouse containing paper, plastic catches fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are providing more details surrounding the warehouse fire in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), at around 4 p.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Liberty Street for reports of smoke and flames being seen coming out of an industrial warehouse.
wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI, seen swerving & braking on HWY 29

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes on WIS 26 reopen after crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 26 have reopened following a brief closure caused by a Saturday morning crash. Original Story: NOW: Left lane closed on WIS 26 due to crash. SATURDAY 7/23/2022 11:59a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A lane is temporarily closed on northbound WIS 26...
Fox11online.com

Power Pole Accident Closes Portion of Shawano Avenue in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - People in Green Bay are being advised by the Green Bay Police Department to avoid Shawano Avenue from Oneida Street to Ridge Road due a power pole incident. The road is expected to be closed for approximately six hours. Residents should use Mason Street and Dousman...
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: New video of Fox River boat crash on July 9

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video of the boat crash on the Fox River that happened July 9 around 10:00 p.m. A powerboat being operated by 52-year-old Jason Lindemann collided with a two-story paddle boat with 43 passengers and crew on board. After the crash, Lindemann and his passengers fled the scene.
101 WIXX

6 Displaced In Saturday Night Fire

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says six people were displaced and one pet died after a structure fire Saturday night. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation on the scene. The fire happened in the 1600 block of Farlin Ave. at 9:15 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Ezekiel Suggs sought by US Marshals

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan police investigation hit a dead end when the accused disappeared. U.S. Marshals are searching for 21-year-old Ezekiel Suggs. They say he is well aware of the warrant for his arrest. "Anytime we have an offense that involves a child as a victim, we always try...
wearegreenbay.com

Co-owner of Neenah business dispels myths on what caused building collapse

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A business in Neenah had a partial building collapse on Thursday, and the co-owner dismissed some false reports circulating on what the cause was. According to co-owner Karin Charles, there were multiple false reports of the cause of the roof collapse at Crucible Foundry. There were reports circulating of a heating unit collapsing through the roof as well as reports of a gas explosion.
whby.com

Appleton pizzeria owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion

GREEN BAY, Wis–The owner of an Appleton restaurant will spend six months in prison for tax evasion. Paul Vanderlinden is also sentenced in Green Bay Federal Court to a year on supervised release for Filing False Tax Returns and Failing to Collect and Pay Payroll Taxes. Vanderlinden was paying...
Fox11online.com

Arrest, ejection report for FC Bayern vs. Manchester City at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is thanking fans for their patience while they worked through the weather delay Saturday. During the FC Bayern vs. Manchester City game at Lambeau Field, there were minimal arrests and ejections:. Arrests: 5. Ejections: 4. GBPD wished everyone a safe drive...
WSAW

Gov. Evers approves project on southbound I-39 in Portage County

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is scheduled to begin Aug. 1 for a resurfacing project on southbound I-39. Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $7.62 million contract with Mosinee-based prime contractor American Asphalt of Wisconsin for a resurfacing project on southbound I-39 in Portage County from the Waushara County line to Birch Drive south of Portage.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

