ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Chris Carson

By Ted Zahn
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 3 days ago

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month's time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Chris Carson, Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 222 pounds

2021 Stats: 54 carries, 232 yards, three touchdowns

One of the best late-round draft picks during Pete Carroll and John Schneider’s tenure with the Seahawks, Carson fought through his share of injuries since being drafted in the seventh round out of Oklahoma State in 2017. Drawing praise from coaches and teammates alike during his first training camp, he worked his way into the starting lineup in Week 2. A broken ankle in Week 4 put him on the shelf for the remainder of that season, but Carson returned in 2018 and rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the next two seasons. A fractured hip suffered in Week 16 of the 2019 season knocked him out for the playoffs and put him in rehab mode once again. Carson returned in 2020, but missed four games during the middle of the season with a broken foot, which pushed his rushing yards down to 681. He did contribute nine total touchdowns, which was a pattern as he had nine total touchdowns in both 2018 and 2019 as well. That level of production swayed the Seahawks to re-sign Carson to a two-year, $10.425 million contract in the 2021 offseason. The injury woes crept up again during the 2021 season when he sustained a neck injury in Week 4 and was placed on injured reserve. Carson attempted to rehab the injury, but eventually underwent cervical fusion surgery, placing his future status very much in doubt.

Best Case Scenario: Carson is cleared to play football again. Forget the statistics, just being able to get back on the field without jeopardizing his health would be a huge success for Carson.

Worst Case Scenario: Like Kam Chancellor, Cliff Avril, and a few other recent Seahawks, Carson is not cleared to play football and moves on to another chapter in his life.

What to Expect in 2022: At this point, Carson still has not been cleared to play and there are very real doubts as to whether or not he ever will be. The Seahawks drafted Ken Walker III in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which may tip their hand about their feelings on Carson’s long-term prognosis. Pete Carroll didn’t sound very confident about the veteran being cleared at his last minicamp press conference. Carson himself is not placing a timeline on his recovery. When healthy, he is one of the better running back in the NFL, gaining 3,778 total yards to go along with 27 touchdowns from 2018-2020 as the lead back for the Seahawks. He’s a bruising, battering ram of a rusher who brought the physicality Seattle was sorely lacking with the departure of Marshawn Lynch. Sadly, that punishing style leads to injuries which have been a consistent part of Carson’s career dating back to high school. The latest may be the one that puts an end to his playing days.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer | Liam Ryan | Deontez Alexander | Elijah Jones | Josh Turner | Scott Nelson | Joshua Onujiogu | Jarrod Hewitt | Darwin Thompson | Matt Gotel | Lakiem Williams | Tanner Muse | Greg Eiland | Aaron Fuller | Shamarious Gilmore | Cade Johnson | Dakoda Shepley | Deontai Williams | Bubba Bolden | Josh Johnson | Vi Jones | Dareke Young | Myles Adams | Jacob Eason | Tyler Mabry | Jon Rhattigan | Penny Hart | Josh Jones | John Reid | Mike Jackson | Tyler Ott | Cody Thompson | Joel Iyiegbuniwe | Tyreke Smith | Bo Melton | Jason Myers | Marquise Goodwin | Tariq Woolen | Kyle Fuller | Bryan Mone | Nick Bellore | Jake Curhan | Ben Burr-Kirven | Phil Haynes | Ugo Amadi | Freddie Swain | DeeJay Dallas | Artie Burns | Marquise Blair | Tre Brown | Will Dissly | Coby Bryant | Alton Robinson | Geno Smith | Travis Homer | Shelby Harris | Colby Parkinson

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

NFL Legend Drew Brees Becomes Owner of Pro Sports Team

Drew Brees is now an owner of a pro sports team. The former NFL quarterback announced he is a co-owner of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club of Major League Pickleball. The team is based in Austin, Texans, and Brees purchased the team with entrepreneur Andrew Dodge; Los Angeles Lakers part-owner Jim Buss; real estate mogul, star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York and Founder and CEO of Serhant, Ryan Serhant and consumer venture capital firm Good Alpha Industries.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Surprising Dig

Did Tim Tebow take a surprising dig at the Manning family earlier this week?. The former Florida Gators star named Matt Corral arguably the best quarterback in Ole Miss history. Ole Miss, of course, also featured Eli Manning and Archie Manning at the quarterback position. "You’re also trying to replace...
NFL
RamDigest

DeSean Jackson Receives Rams Super Bowl Ring

DeSean Jackson's most recent NFL endeavors came in Las Vegas, but he's hit the gridiron jackpot in Los Angeles. Jackson was part of the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl ring bestowment ceremonies, as he showcased his nearly earned ring on his Instagram story. The veteran receiver, who remains a free agent, earned the first championship honor of his career despite being bid farewell from the Rams prior to the postseason, his last game in blue and yellow coming in October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Are the Seahawks Rebuilding or Reloading?

To the average NFL observer, the idea of the Seahawks not rebuilding seems completely absurd. And there is no shortage of valid reasons why they would feel that way. Seattle moving on from future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson to a literal punchline in Drew Lock seems like an insurmountable challenge for this team to overcome.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Turner
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Aaron Fuller
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: To Jimmy G or not to Jimmy G

To Jimmy G or not to Jimmy G, that’s the latest question posed to the Seattle Seahawks brain trust. The national media links every available quarterback still breathing to the Seattle Seahawks. It really is getting ridiculous. San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo is the latest. Last week there was...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Ex La’El Collins Moves; Texans Rookie John Metchie Has Leukemia

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JULY 24 'BAMA'S METCHIE HAS LEUKEMIA Alabama product and Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III has announced he's...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Oklahoma State
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors back surprising team to win Super Bowl, COY

In the unpredictable and fun world of sports betting, a surprising NFL team is getting some recent play from bettors to have a monster season, including bets on this franchise winning its first Super Bowl. How much of a long shot would that be? The last time this team won...
NFL
All49ers

Ranking the Best 49ers Quarterbacks in their Primes Since 1980

No professional athlete in professional American sports has more pressure on him than the quarterback of the 49ers. He has to be elite, preferrably one of the greatest ever. If he's not, he gets replaced, because 49ers fans want the next Joe Montana. They'll settle for the next Steve Young. Anything less in unacceptable.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
824
Followers
1K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy