Fifth Wall closes $500 million climate fund to decarbonize global real estate

Business: Verra Mobility operates through three segments: (i) Commercial Services ("CS"): the market-leading provider of automated toll and violations management, as well as title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, municipalities, school districts and violation issuing authorities; (ii) Government Solutions ("GS"): a unit that works with local government agencies to help make cities and roadways safer for everyone through automated safety solutions, namely road safeway cameras that detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes; and (iii) Parking Solutions (PS): a North American leader of end-to-end commercial parking management solutions, which was established following the company's acquisition of T2 in Q4 2021. The CS segment comprised 47.4% of revenue in 2021, has 90%+ market share, high barriers to entry and 60%+ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margins. The GS segment comprised 51.4% of revenue in 2021, has significant market share and had 38% EBITDA margins in 2021. PS is a new segment that accounted for 1.2% or revenue in 2021 for the post-acquisition period of Dec. 7 to Dec. 31, 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO